MEP Colm Markey Calls for Overhaul of Seniors Alert Scheme: A Push for Modernisation

Colm Markey, a Fine Gael MEP for Midlands-North-West, has boldly called for a sweeping revision of government schemes aimed at aiding seniors to live independently at home. Markey zeroed in on the Seniors Alert Scheme, arguing that its scope is outdated and fails to leverage the potential of modern assistive technology.

New Technologies for Enhanced Independence

In his critique, Markey underscored that the scheme still primarily offers a monitored personal alarm to eligible individuals over 65. While this is a useful tool, he emphasized that a myriad of other technological advances could significantly aid seniors in maintaining their independence. Markey championed the inclusion of devices that bolster mobility, communication, and security, underscoring the critical need to focus on preventing emergencies rather than merely responding to them.

Tackling Loneliness with Technology

Furthermore, Markey mooted the idea of incorporating simple technologies like iPads to help combat the epidemic of loneliness among seniors. By keeping seniors connected with their families and communities, these devices could potentially provide a lifeline of social engagement, thereby reducing feelings of isolation.

Investing in the Future of Elderly Care

While Markey welcomed the recent allocation of 2.7 million euros to the Seniors Alert Scheme for 2024, he insisted that the government should consider the broader potential of new technologies in enhancing the lives of the elderly. This, he argued, would enable seniors to stay in their homes longer, enjoying the benefits of social engagement, trusted support networks, and lower care costs.

