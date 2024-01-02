en English
Health

MEP Colm Markey Calls for Overhaul of Seniors Alert Scheme: A Push for Modernisation

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Colm Markey, a Fine Gael MEP for Midlands-North-West, has boldly called for a sweeping revision of government schemes aimed at aiding seniors to live independently at home. Markey zeroed in on the Seniors Alert Scheme, arguing that its scope is outdated and fails to leverage the potential of modern assistive technology.

New Technologies for Enhanced Independence

In his critique, Markey underscored that the scheme still primarily offers a monitored personal alarm to eligible individuals over 65. While this is a useful tool, he emphasized that a myriad of other technological advances could significantly aid seniors in maintaining their independence. Markey championed the inclusion of devices that bolster mobility, communication, and security, underscoring the critical need to focus on preventing emergencies rather than merely responding to them.

Tackling Loneliness with Technology

Furthermore, Markey mooted the idea of incorporating simple technologies like iPads to help combat the epidemic of loneliness among seniors. By keeping seniors connected with their families and communities, these devices could potentially provide a lifeline of social engagement, thereby reducing feelings of isolation.

Investing in the Future of Elderly Care

While Markey welcomed the recent allocation of 2.7 million euros to the Seniors Alert Scheme for 2024, he insisted that the government should consider the broader potential of new technologies in enhancing the lives of the elderly. This, he argued, would enable seniors to stay in their homes longer, enjoying the benefits of social engagement, trusted support networks, and lower care costs. At the same time, active ageing centres in Singapore are grappling with a rapidly increasing elderly population, seeking to double their labour pool and offer more services. However, these centres are facing challenges in recruitment, especially in enticing seniors out of their homes to participate in community care.

In his New Year address, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of the elderly, including access to medical services and elderly care. Xi also underscored the resilience of the Chinese economy and the importance of modernization and development, expressing support for Hong Kong and Macao, as well as the reunification of China. He emphasized China’s efforts to cooperate with the international community to build a better world through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

