Mental Trauma: The Underestimated Trigger for Physical Health Problems

The intricate connection between mental and physical health has been highlighted by Dr. Sanjay Chugh, a Senior Consultant Neuro-Psychiatrist based in Delhi. He emphasized the profound impact of mental trauma on both aspects of health, underscoring the necessity of addressing such trauma to prevent a cascade of physical problems that could severely affect one’s quality of life.

The Multi-Organ Effect of Mental Trauma

Dr. Chugh explained that the brain, being the master organ, can unsettle the body’s equilibrium when disturbed by mental trauma. This can lead to a variety of physical symptoms affecting multiple organs. For the gut and stomach, trauma can alter appetite, increase acid secretion leading to acidity or acid reflux, and cause nausea, vomiting, indigestion, and constipation. Adverse effects are not limited to the digestive system. Heart health can also be compromised, with individuals experiencing fluctuating blood pressure, palpitations, and for those with pre-existing heart conditions, the risk of a heart attack is significantly heightened.

Respiratory and Skin Health Impact

Respiratory issues such as asthma can be exacerbated by mental stress, with sufferers experiencing more frequent asthmatic attacks. Skin health can also deteriorate due to mental trauma, making individuals more susceptible to conditions like dermatitis.

Mental Trauma and its Long Term Consequences

Recent studies and narratives have brought to light the enduring impact of trauma on mental health, especially when experienced in childhood. Traumatic occurrences, poverty, violence, and workplace stress can play a causal role in the emergence and persistence of psychosis. Persistent, recurrent trauma keeps the brain in perpetual go-mode, affecting children living in war-affected countries. The reluctance to acknowledge our own trauma and seek simple solutions may be hindering progress in addressing mental health issues.

The interconnectedness of mental and physical well-being that Dr. Chugh’s insights highlight, underscore the urgent need to address mental trauma. The profound effect on mental health, and the subsequent physical health problems it can trigger, underline the critical role mental health plays in our overall quality of life.