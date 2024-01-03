en English
Health

Men’s Mental Health: A Silent Crisis Calling for Attention

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Men's Mental Health: A Silent Crisis Calling for Attention

In the face of societal norms and enduring stigmas, the matter of men’s mental health stands as an urgent issue that calls for greater understanding and attention. The stark reality of men being less likely to seek help for mental health problems, often restrained by feelings of embarrassment or shame, underscores the pressing need for a supportive environment. The detrimental impact of this lacuna is evidenced by some men resorting to suicide.

Disparity in Seeking Help

Empower Pacific, a notable organization providing mental health and psychosocial support services, has thrown light on an alarming disparity. Men are grossly underrepresented in seeking help, with only 20 percent of their clients being male, as contrasted with 80 percent female. This stark imbalance drives home the gravity of the situation.

Breaking the Stigma

Patrick Morgam, CEO of Empower Pacific, acknowledges the deep-rooted stigma around men’s mental health. Morgam urges the need for open discussions and the creation of safe spaces where men can express their emotions without the fear of judgment. The need of the hour is to challenge and change cultural perceptions of gender roles, thereby encouraging men to seek assistance.

Positive Trends and Proactive Steps

Despite the grim scenario, there has been a positive shift with more men reaching out for help through Empower Pacific’s helpline. Operating round the clock, this lifeline offers a confidential and safe avenue for men to voice their issues. The organization also encourages the public to take initiative in reaching out to friends and family who might be battling internal struggles beneath the veneer of outward normalcy.

As we navigate these pressing times, it is essential to advocate for men’s mental well-being and catalyze a change in societal attitudes towards men’s mental health. The journey towards such a change may be challenging, but it is undeniably vital for a healthier and more compassionate society.

Health Mental Health Crisis Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

