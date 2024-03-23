Menopause Brain Transformation: Insights from Neurology Expert Lisa Mosconi

Understanding menopause as more than just an end to menstruation, neurology professor Lisa Mosconi introduces a groundbreaking perspective on how this life stage affects the brain. Her latest book, 'The Menopause Brain', delves into the neurological symptoms accompanying menopause, the emergence of new mental skills, and the pathway to inclusive brain care. Mosconi, at the helm of Weill Cornell Medicine's Women's Brain Initiative, brings to light the often overlooked brain-related symptoms of menopause and the potential for brain 'renovation' during this transformative period.

Neurological Symptoms and Brain Changes

Menopause, starting on average at 47, brings a host of brain-related symptoms due to the decline of the hormone oestrogen. Symptoms such as sleep difficulties, low mood, and cognitive issues like brain fog significantly impact women's lives. Mosconi's research emphasizes the intricate connection between our ovaries and the brain, highlighting the necessity for the brain to adjust as oestrogen levels fluctuate. Through advanced brain imaging, her team observes changes in brain structure, connectivity, and energy production, asserting that menopause is indeed a renovation project on the brain.

Rewiring the Brain: Menopausal Superpowers

Despite the challenges, menopause also ushers in a phase of brain rewiring that can endow women with 'menopausal superpowers'. Mosconi talks about increased emotional control, confidence, and contentment as key benefits post-menopause, tied to neurological changes. Specifically, the downregulation of the amygdala leads to greater emotional stability. Additionally, this period may enhance empathy, with Mosconi speculating on the evolutionary advantages of such changes, including the potential for postmenopausal women to play pivotal roles in familial and social structures.

Hormone Replacement Therapy: A Reassessed Option

In addressing the controversial topic of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), Mosconi highlights its viability for many women. Recent guideline revisions by professional societies now regard HRT as generally safe for healthy women under 60 or within ten years of their last period. While not approved for brain-related symptoms beyond hot flashes, HRT is used off-label for sleep disturbances and mood swings. However, caution is advised for women with a history of breast cancer due to recurrence concerns. Mosconi's insights underscore the importance of personalized, informed decisions regarding HRT and menopausal care.

As Mosconi's work illuminates the complexities of the menopausal transition, it encourages a reevaluation of societal and medical perspectives on this phase. By embracing the neurological aspects of menopause, women are empowered with knowledge, enabling them to navigate this transition with confidence and optimism. The conversation around menopause is evolving, with Mosconi's research paving the way for a more inclusive and holistic understanding of women's health.