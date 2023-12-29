en English
Health

‘Men Up’: An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:44 am EST


On the surface, ‘Men Up’, the upcoming BBC One film, is a dramatized exploration of the first clinical trial for Viagra at Swansea’s Morriston Hospital in 1994. However, peel back the medical narrative, and it emerges as a profound exploration of masculine identity, health, and happiness. Matthew Barry, the film’s screenwriter, was inspired by the potential for drama and the heartwarming qualities inherent in this tale of accidental discovery.

Unearthing the Unexpected

Originally, the trial was designed to test a new drug for angina, with the compound sildenafil crafted to relax blood vessels around the heart. The participants, many of them former miners, were encouraged to report side effects. An unexpected revelation emerged: the drug led to increased erections, an effect that paved the way for the development of Viagra.

Unveiling the Unspoken

Barry’s script goes beyond the trial to explore the societal and personal impacts of erectile dysfunction, a condition often treated with humor and embarrassment. Despite the availability of Viagra and its success, the subject still triggers awkwardness and jokes, emphasizing the need for open conversation. By 2025, an estimated 322 million men will be grappling with erectile dysfunction. Barry hopes that ‘Men Up’ will stimulate serious discussions about this widespread issue.

Realism Infused with Fiction

The film depicts Aneurin Barnard as the fictional medic Dr. Dylan Pearce, who supervises the trial, with Mark Lewis Jones playing Eddie, a trial participant. The narrative blends various storylines and anecdotes, such as the trial’s relocation from a hospital run by nuns and a late-night hunt for quality pornography to assist in the study. The real Dr. David Price, the inspiration for Barnard’s character, was involved in the film’s development, providing both medical details and stranger-than-fiction stories from the trial’s history.

Set to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 29th, ‘Men Up’ promises to be a compelling exploration of not just a groundbreaking medical trial but also the complexities of masculinity, loneliness, and mental health struggles faced by men.

Health Science & Technology
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

