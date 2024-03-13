Men Embracing Period Tracking for Partners: Flo App Launches 'Flo for Partners' Feature

Whether in relationships or marriage, men are increasingly focusing on their partners' menstrual health, a trend that has led to innovations in menstrual health technology. Flo, a leading period and pregnancy tracking app, introduced a new feature in 2023, 'Flo for Partners,' enabling view-only access for the user's romantic partner to their cycle calendar. This initiative aims at fostering openness and awareness about women's reproductive health, although it raises concerns regarding potential misuse for controlling behavior.

Understanding the Motivation Behind Men Tracking Menstrual Cycles

Ken Mutuku*, a proponent of the 'Flo for Partners' feature, believes it plays a crucial role in dispelling myths surrounding menstrual health by promoting communication between couples. Mike Gatosi* views it as a tool for effective family planning within marriage, cautioning against its use in less committed relationships. Peter Wamalwa highlights how such practices can debunk menstruation stereotypes, contributing to a deeper understanding of female physiology among men.

Women's Perspectives on Men Tracking Their Periods

Mary Akoth acknowledges both the positives, such as increased male awareness about conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, and the negatives, including the potential for controlling behavior. Daisy Njeri emphasizes the need for respect in the relationship, advocating for open communication over deceit to avoid sexual activity. The feature, by promoting transparency, ostensibly eliminates the need for such excuses, fostering a supportive environment for women during their menstrual cycle.

The Future of Menstrual Health Technologies

As menstrual health technologies evolve, they promise greater inclusivity and understanding between partners regarding women's health issues. While the 'Flo for Partners' feature marks a significant step towards destigmatizing menstrual health, ongoing dialogue and ethical considerations are essential to ensure these innovations serve to empower rather than control. As society progresses, such tools have the potential to revolutionize not only how couples communicate about health but also how they support each other in their reproductive health journeys.