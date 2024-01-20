Memphis City Council Takes Swift Action Amid Water Advisory

In an urgent response to the Boil Water Advisory affecting all customers of Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW), the Memphis City Council has launched a city-wide water distribution event. Scheduled to commence at noon on Saturday, the initiative aims to provide one case of water per vehicle across all seven districts in Memphis. This effort underscores the city's commitment to addressing public health needs and infrastructure issues promptly and effectively.

Acting Amid Infrastructure Issues

The advisory came into effect after a significant drop in water pressure, which led to a lack of running water for some customers. The pressure drop stemmed from multiple line breaks, indicative of infrastructural challenges that the city is now determined to address. As such, MLGW is actively working to locate and repair leaks in the system to restore normal water pressure for all.

Ensuring Safe Drinking Water

While the advisory remains in force, customers are advised to boil water before consumption and consider using bottled water for drinking and cooking. This is where the City Council's distribution event comes into play - ensuring that residents have access to clean drinking water during this period. The distribution is organized on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency also stepping in to distribute water.

Rallying the Community

The seven distribution locations - Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center, Bert Ferguson Community Center, Hickory Hill Community Center, Orange Mound Community Center, MPLOY lot by the stadium, Gaston Community Center, and Ed Rice Community Center - have been strategically chosen to ensure coverage across the city. The event is not only a testament to the city's prompt action but also a rallying call for community solidarity in the face of adversity.