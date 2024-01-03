MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion

In a significant move toward promoting employee well-being and retention, MELP, a burgeoning digital platform, has successfully raised 635,000 euros in an early seed stage investment round. The funding, contributed by venture capital fund Coinvest Capital and business angels from Lithuania and the UK, will be used to drive the platform’s international expansion.

Profound Impact in the Baltic Region

Launched in 2022, MELP has created ripples in the Baltic region, demonstrating impressive growth. Now, the platform aims to extend its reach to larger markets. MELP’s co-founders, Vidmantas Siugzdinis, Robertas Saltis, and Juozas Sargunas, whose expertise spans wellness, insurance, and health insurance sectors, have played a pivotal role in the platform’s development and its subsequent success.

Revolutionizing Employee Retention

MELP’s mission is to revolutionize global employee retention by providing companies with a tool to support and engage their workforce effectively. The platform features an international e-shop that offers over 6,000 goods and services, enabling employees to personalize their benefits and rewards. MELP caters to a broad client base, ranging from small teams to large organizations with thousands of employees.

Ensuring Information Security

ISO 27001 certification authenticates MELP’s commitment to information security. Currently, the platform is being utilized by more than 16,000 employees. According to Viktorija Trimbel of Coinvest Capital, the founders’ experience and MELP’s unique approach to employee motivation are the key factors behind its popularity and potential for growth.