Melissa Etheridge Discusses Son's Opioid Addiction and Her Healing Journey

Music icon Melissa Etheridge opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her son, Beckett, on 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?' on MAX. Beckett passed away on May 13, 2020, succumbing to opioid addiction at the tender age of 21. Etheridge painted a vivid picture of her son as a sensitive soul who struggled with the challenges of 'human-ing' and found solace in snowboarding. A snowboarding accident led to a prescription for Vicodin, setting the stage for his tragic battle with addiction.

Beckett's Battle With Addiction

As Etheridge recounted her son's journey, she revealed that Beckett's addiction spiraled from a Vicodin prescription, following a snowboarding accident. This narrative is all too familiar in the United States, where opioid addiction has reached epidemic proportions. While Etheridge expressed the deep sorrow of not being able to save her son from his choices, she shared that his death brought a sense of relief. She knew he was no longer suffering, allowing her to love him for his soul beyond his earthly troubles.

Coping With Grief: Etheridge's Journey

Since Beckett's passing, Etheridge has embarked on a personal journey of healing. She emphasized the importance of love, including self-love, in overcoming the depression, guilt, and shame that often plague families affected by opioid addiction. Etheridge, who shares Beckett with her ex, Julie Cypher, is also a mother to three other children. She candidly spoke about the necessity of handling grief without falling prey to the tormenting cycle of 'what if' scenarios that intensify the pain.

The Bigger Picture: Opioid Epidemic and Accountability

In a parallel development, a French advertising firm, Publicis, associated with Purdue Pharma's OxyContin campaign, has agreed to pay a $350 million settlement for misleading the public about the drug's potential for addiction and abuse. The firm's 'Evolve to Excellence' campaign falsely claimed that OxyContin was not addictive and encouraged doctors to prescribe higher doses, even when unnecessary. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioid overdoses claimed the lives of over 560,000 people between 1999 and 2020. This settlement marks the first time an ad agency has been held accountable for their role in fueling the opioid crisis.