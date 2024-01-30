Mel Fenton of Bluebird Care Worcester & Wychavon Nominated for Prestigious Team Member of the Year Award

In a commendable recognition of her exceptional dedication to her work and community, Mel Fenton, the lead care supervisor at Bluebird Care Worcester and Wychavon, has been nominated as a finalist for the Team Member of the Year category at the annual Bluebird Care Awards. Amidst a pool of over 10,000 employees from the UK and Ireland, Fenton's nomination has emerged as a shining beacon of selfless service and unwavering commitment.

Going Beyond the Call of Duty

Fenton's commitment to her work is evident in her willingness to go beyond her duties. She has been known to assist with tasks such as doing laundry for clients and organizing dog grooming on her days off. This level of dedication to her clients not only sets her apart from her contemporaries but also reinforces the standard of care that Bluebird Care aims to provide.

Acknowledgment and Appreciation

Expressing her gratitude for the nomination, Fenton stated that she felt proud to represent Bluebird Care Worcester and Wychavon at such a prestigious event. The awards ceremony, held at Fortnum & Mason Department Store in London, serves as a platform to celebrate and recognize the outstanding contributions of the nominees in three categories, with a panel of industry experts as judges.

High Praise from the Top

David Benjamin, director of Bluebird Care Worcester and Wychavon, lauded Fenton for her kindness, dedication, and high standards. He stated that her recognition is well-deserved and that she truly exemplifies the values that the company holds dear. Her nomination stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to serve her community, going above and beyond her call of duty, and setting a high bar for others in the industry to emulate.