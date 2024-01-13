Meghalaya’s Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress

The Meghalayan Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh, has called for an update on the progress of three medical colleges in the state. These colleges, two government institutions in Tura, West Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi in the Khasi Hills region, and one private college in Shillong, were announced by the state cabinet on August 25 of the previous year.

Meghalaya’s Medical Education Expansion

Lyngdoh emphasized that establishing a medical college necessitates meeting specific norms and constitutes a substantial investment. Among the three, the Tura medical college is reportedly at the forefront in terms of infrastructure development, notwithstanding challenges like cost escalation and delays induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the MDA-2 government now at the helm, the state intends to expedite the process.

In Shillong, plans are in motion to float an Expression of Interest for the necessary facility upgrades to establish a medical college. However, the state faces unique challenges, such as land availability, recruitment of expertise, and providing adequate facilities for technical staff. The prolonged stabilization process of NEIGRIHMS, a significant health center in the state, best illustrates these challenges.

Commitment to Overcoming Obstacles

Despite the hurdles, the health minister has underscored the government’s commitment to surmount these obstacles. She further highlighted the need for a collective effort to establish state-of-the-art medical colleges that will benefit not only the students but also the state at large. The minister also inaugurated the Integrated Public Health Laboratory and dedicated locations for Critical Care Block and IPHL to be built in the state.

With the assistance of the government of India, Meghalaya has managed to initiate seven health facility projects in the past few months. Looking forward to a breakthrough by 2025, the government is contemplating PPP models with other institutes. Minister Lyngdoh expressed confidence in achieving this goal and emphasized the importance of attracting experts and making a committed investment.

Attracting Expertise and Investment

Establishing medical institutions will require more than just infrastructure; it will also require administrative experts and comprehensive HR policies. The government’s plans to form public-private partnerships could play a crucial role in addressing these issues. As the state moves forward with its plans, attracting professionals willing to work in Meghalaya remains a priority.

As Meghalaya strives for progress in medical education, it faces challenges and opportunities. With a determined government and a vision for the future, the state is poised to make strides in healthcare and education.