en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Meghalaya’s Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Meghalaya’s Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed

In the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, the government’s efforts to streamline its 108 Ambulance Service have hit a stumbling block. The tendering process to select an agency to supervise the service’s fleet and call center has been delayed due to complications, according to the state’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Ambulance Management Tender Delayed

Originally, the selection process was set to be completed by December 2023. However, issues with the documentation submitted by the bidding agencies necessitated the issuance of a new tender. This development pushes the expected completion of the tendering process to March 2024.

The Bidders

The initial tender saw submissions from seven agencies: Emergent Global Services, Kubera Solutions Pvt Ltd, Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd (PDPL), Ziquitza Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Medulance Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Jai Ambe Roadline Pvt Ltd, and Kria Healthcare Pvt Ltd. The state health department is now focusing on ensuring a fair and thorough review of the resubmitted bids.

History of the 108 Ambulance Service

The 108 Ambulance Service was launched in Meghalaya in February 2009 by GVK-EMRI, with the state government financing 95% of the costs. The service has been managed by GVK-EMRI since its inception, with all assets created under the project being owned by the state government. The current tendering process indicates the government’s continued commitment to providing quality emergency response services to its citizens by seeking an efficient and capable management team.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
9 mins ago
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
In a harrowing turn of events, a 17-month-old toddler from Elyria, Ohio, identified as Waylon, finds himself battling for life in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The child, alongside his mother, Courtney Price, had traveled from Kentucky to seek medical treatment at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children. Details of the Police Raid On
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents
13 mins ago
Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
14 mins ago
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition
9 mins ago
Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
11 mins ago
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
Neurable Unveils MW75 Neuro Headphones with Groundbreaking Brain-Computer Interface
12 mins ago
Neurable Unveils MW75 Neuro Headphones with Groundbreaking Brain-Computer Interface
Latest Headlines
World News
Decoding the 'Silence': The 'Tennessee Three' and the Dynamics of Political Discourse
48 seconds
Decoding the 'Silence': The 'Tennessee Three' and the Dynamics of Political Discourse
Tennessee's Silent Protest: Painted Hands Speak Louder Than Signs
1 min
Tennessee's Silent Protest: Painted Hands Speak Louder Than Signs
Lewiston High School Girls' Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor
2 mins
Lewiston High School Girls' Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
2 mins
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
2 mins
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic
3 mins
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic
Cincinnati Bengals: A Tapestry of Player Aspirations, Global Engagements, and Fan-Centric Initiatives
3 mins
Cincinnati Bengals: A Tapestry of Player Aspirations, Global Engagements, and Fan-Centric Initiatives
Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances
3 mins
Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
3 mins
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app