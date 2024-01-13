Meghalaya’s Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed

In the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, the government’s efforts to streamline its 108 Ambulance Service have hit a stumbling block. The tendering process to select an agency to supervise the service’s fleet and call center has been delayed due to complications, according to the state’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Ambulance Management Tender Delayed

Originally, the selection process was set to be completed by December 2023. However, issues with the documentation submitted by the bidding agencies necessitated the issuance of a new tender. This development pushes the expected completion of the tendering process to March 2024.

The Bidders

The initial tender saw submissions from seven agencies: Emergent Global Services, Kubera Solutions Pvt Ltd, Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd (PDPL), Ziquitza Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Medulance Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Jai Ambe Roadline Pvt Ltd, and Kria Healthcare Pvt Ltd. The state health department is now focusing on ensuring a fair and thorough review of the resubmitted bids.

History of the 108 Ambulance Service

The 108 Ambulance Service was launched in Meghalaya in February 2009 by GVK-EMRI, with the state government financing 95% of the costs. The service has been managed by GVK-EMRI since its inception, with all assets created under the project being owned by the state government. The current tendering process indicates the government’s continued commitment to providing quality emergency response services to its citizens by seeking an efficient and capable management team.