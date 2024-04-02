Medway SEND Services Show Progress but Face Inconsistencies, Ofsted and CQC Report Finds

Children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Medway, Kent, are experiencing 'inconsistent experiences' despite some improvements, according to a recent inspection by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The report commends certain advancements in the local service but points out that many children are still waiting too long for their needs assessments. Medway Council and Kent and Medway Integrated Care Board, the partnership responsible for the services, have been urged to enhance communication with families and streamline processes.

Identified Improvements and Persistent Challenges

The latest inspection, a follow-up to the 2017 review which uncovered 'significant areas of weakness', acknowledges progress in several areas. Notably, younger children are reportedly receiving better outcomes in health and social care, and there is enhanced support for the families of children not in full-time education. However, the report criticizes the prolonged waiting times for SEND assessments, suggesting that delays often exacerbate the children's needs. This situation has led some families to feel that their child or young person reaches a 'crisis point' before getting the necessary identification and support.

Recommendations for Further Improvements

In response to its findings, the report calls on the Medway SEND service partnership to eliminate barriers to information access, ensuring families can find the support they need timely. It also highlights the need for quicker provision of education, health, and care plans (EHCPs), and smoother transitions from child to adult services across health, education, and care sectors. Councillor Adam Price, Medway's portfolio holder for children's services, has expressed satisfaction with the inspection results, viewing them as an accurate reflection of the service's current state and a clear directive for ongoing improvements.

Looking Ahead: Commitment to Continuous Improvement

Both Medway Council and NHS Kent and Medway's chief executive, Paul Bentley, have reaffirmed their commitment to prioritizing the areas identified for improvement by Ofsted and the CQC. The partnership is focused on not just maintaining the positive changes already made but also on addressing the highlighted issues to further enhance the SEND services in Medway. This dedication to improvement aims to ensure that all children and young people with SEND in the area receive the timely and effective support they need for their educational and personal development.

As the partnership embarks on this continued journey of service enhancement, the ultimate goal remains clear: to provide an inclusive, responsive, and supportive environment for every child and young person with SEND in Medway. The path forward involves not only addressing the current challenges but also anticipating future needs, ensuring that the services evolve in alignment with the changing demands of this diverse and deserving demographic.