MedStar Health Accused of Violating Americans with Disabilities Act: An Examination of Patient Rights

In a significant development, a complaint has been lodged against MedStar Health, one of the largest health care providers in the Mid-Atlantic region. The complaint underscores the experiences of three patients who faced difficulties at one of the system's hospitals between 2020 and 2022. The case spotlights the pressing issue of patient rights and the responsibility of healthcare providers in ensuring the comprehensive care of their patients, especially those with disabilities.

Alleged Violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act

The Justice Department has accused MedStar Health of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The allegation stems from the exclusion of support persons for individuals with certain disabilities, thereby impeding their ability to access medical care independently. Such exclusion of support can have severe consequences, as exemplified by one of the cases highlighted in the complaint.

Case Highlight: The Tale of an Alzheimer's Patient

In one case, a woman with Alzheimer's disease and a history of sexual assault visited a MedStar emergency department for urgent treatment of a pelvic floor disorder. Her adult child was not permitted to accompany her, thus obstructing the child from communicating crucial information about the woman's medical history, the purpose of her visit, and how her past trauma might influence her care. As a result, the adult child was also prohibited from discussing the woman's treatment and care with hospital staff upon discharge. This case raises critical questions about the role and rights of caregivers in the context of hospital care, especially for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves due to their medical condition.

MedStar Health's Response

In response to the complaint, MedStar Health has agreed to pay $440,000 in compensation, alter their policies, and provide staff training to rectify the issue. The Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland have been instrumental in addressing the complaint. The move signifies a recognition of the oversight and a commitment to rectifying the prevalent issue. It also serves as a reminder to healthcare providers about the importance of inclusive care and respects the rights of patients and their caregivers.