MedPAC Commissioners Call for Urgent Reform of Rural Hospital Billing Practices

During a recent Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) meeting, the unsustainable billing practices of rural hospitals for fee-for-service Medicare patients and the uninsured were spotlighted, igniting calls for immediate reform. Stacie Dusetzina of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and other commissioners highlighted the dire need to overhaul the system that allows hospitals to set charges at will, a practice adversely affecting both Medicare beneficiaries and uninsured individuals alike.

Unsustainable Billing Practices Exposed

Commissioners voiced concerns over the current "cost-plus" billing model, where rural hospitals determine their own charges, often leading to inflated costs for services. This model, according to Dusetzina, results in charges that are "made up, inflated in ways that are unbelievable," particularly burdening those without insurance and Medicare beneficiaries. The commission discussed the critical impact of such practices, emphasizing the urgency of reform to prevent deferred care among Medicare beneficiaries and financial strain on the uninsured.

Exploring Solutions and Addressing Medicare Advantage

The dialogue also covered potential solutions to level the playing field, including allowing Medicare beneficiaries greater flexibility in choosing rural providers and reducing Medicare Advantage plans' ability to require prior authorization for certain services. Concerns were raised about the challenges faced by beneficiaries in switching from Medicare Advantage to traditional Medicare, due to the process not automatically granting a supplemental policy—a situation Commissioner R. Tamara Konetzka deemed mostly an historical accident that misaligns with original intentions.

Beneficiary Impact and Policy Exploration

The commission expressed interest in understanding why beneficiaries are switching to Medicare Advantage and the implications of such decisions, especially considering the prohibitive consequences of attempting to switch back to traditional Medicare. Discussion touched on the need for better informing Medicare beneficiaries about their choices and the potential long-term impacts, suggesting a deeper exploration of policy options to facilitate better decision-making and support for those in rural areas.

The calls for reform by MedPAC commissioners shed light on the pressing issues faced by rural hospitals and the individuals they serve. By addressing billing practices and exploring policy changes, there is hope for a more equitable and sustainable healthcare system for rural communities. The ongoing discussions signal a critical step towards addressing the financial and healthcare access disparities exacerbated by current billing models and Medicare policies.