Health

MEDOMENT: HTW’s Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
MEDOMENT: HTW’s Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare

In a transformative stride for digital healthcare, HTW, a company with a global footprint including the UAE, KSA, UK, Italy, and a research center in Colombo, unveiled MEDOMENT in 2022. This cutting-edge telehealth solution not only integrates telemedicine and patient engagement on a single platform but also signals a significant shift towards upgraded healthcare delivery and outcomes.

Revolutionizing Patient Engagement

A UAE-based prominent hospital has recently adopted MEDOMENT’s full suite, reflecting the escalating demand for digital healthcare in the Middle East and beyond. MEDOMENT, by managing the critical stages of the patient journey, provides an appointment booking module that enables real-time updates for both doctors and patients, thereby enhancing convenience and improving patient-doctor communication.

Virtual Consultations: A New Frontier

The platform’s virtual consultation feature has received rave reviews from multiple hospitals for its user-friendly accessibility and ease of use. It allows healthcare providers to extend their services beyond traditional limitations, essentially breaking down geographical barriers to healthcare access. This component of MEDOMENT fundamentally reshapes how care providers interact with patients, fostering a more inclusive healthcare landscape.

Continuous Access with the Patient Engagement Portal

Moreover, the patient engagement portal offers continuous access to health records and secure communication with care teams, enhancing patient autonomy and engagement. This perpetual access to health information is not only empowering for patients but also aids in streamlining healthcare delivery.

Chronic Care Management: Empowered by Digital Devices

Additionally, MEDOMENT features a Chronic Care Management (CCM) module, backed by FDA-approved digital devices, which has piqued interest from various care providers in the UAE and USA. This CCM module demonstrates how MEDOMENT is not merely a telehealth solution but an integrated platform for comprehensive patient care.

In conclusion, MEDOMENT is set to significantly impact the healthcare industry by challenging the boundaries of digital healthcare. With over a century’s worth of collective experience in health tech, the HT Works team provides easy access to demos for interested healthcare organizations in the UAE and KSA, further cementing MEDOMENT’s position as a game-changer in the realm of digital healthcare.

Health
