Medlab Middle East Congress Concludes with Focus on Genetics and Hearing Loss

Wrapping up its 23rd edition in Dubai, the Medlab Middle East Congress left a lasting mark in the medical laboratory industry with a key focus on genetics and hearing loss. Guiding this significant conversation was Dr. Sami Samir-Amr, a leading figure in clinical diagnostics from the USA. His session on the interpretation of clinical genomics for hearing loss testing provided a deep dive into the advancements in the field and the challenges that lie ahead.

Interpreting Clinical Genomics for Hearing Loss

Dr. Samir-Amr's session shed light on the burgeoning field of genetic testing for hearing loss, which now includes a staggering number of around 400 genes. This massive leap in genomics has allowed for a clearer distinction between syndromic and non-syndromic forms of the condition. Despite the remarkable progress in genomics and a significant reduction in sequencing costs, the sector still grapples with hurdles.

Inconclusive patient reports and discrepancies in assessments between laboratories pose significant challenges to the field. The session hence underscored the need for rigorous standards and protocols in clinical genomics to ensure the reliable interpretation of results.

Highlights of the Middle East Congress

Apart from the focus on genetics and hearing loss, the congress offered a total of 27.75 CME credits and up to 19 CPD credits across various tracks. These tracks spanned a wide range of topics, including immunology, blood transfusion medicine, and sustainability in the lab. UAE-based experts took center stage at the Immunology conference to discuss the post-COVID-19 era and its implications.

Blood transfusion medicine also came under the spotlight, with practitioners addressing key issues in the field. The congress served as an invaluable platform for industry leaders to exchange best practices, network, and showcase innovations. The collective efforts of these leaders are contributing to the enhancement of laboratory medicine and diagnostics on a global scale.

Looking Ahead

With its 23rd edition now concluded, Medlab Middle East is already setting its sights on 2024. The event is set to return with both physical and digital events, continuing its mission to foster dialogue and innovation in the medical laboratory industry.