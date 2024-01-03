MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment

In a significant breakthrough for the treatment of severe burns, Israeli biopharmaceutical company MediWound has secured an additional $6.7 million in funding to advance its non-surgical burn treatment, NexoBrid. This investment, made possible by the US Department of Defense, is aimed to cater to the needs of the US Army, a significant stride towards revolutionizing the early treatment of severe burns.

NexoBrid: A Revolutionary Approach to Burn Treatment

NexoBrid, a topical treatment, harnesses the power of concentrated enzymes to break down proteins, promoting recovery from severe burns and preventing complications like eschar that can lead to skin shedding and sepsis. This treatment breaks away from traditional surgical methods, presenting a less invasive yet effective approach to burn management.

MediWound and the US Department of Defense: A Continuing Partnership

This new funding follows a 2023 contract with the Department of Defense, in conjunction with the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC). The recent financial boost brings the total budget for this initiative to a whopping $14.4 million, highlighting the commitment towards making NexoBrid readily available for military use.

Future Projections: Manufacturing and Preclinical Development

The additional investment will be primarily used to enhance chemistry, manufacturing, and control activities, accelerate preclinical development, and establish a production line that complies with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) for a temperature-stable version of NexoBrid. The product is being designed as an efficient and easy-to-use pre-hospital treatment for military personnel with burn injuries, aligning with MTEC’s goal to provide soldiers with rapidly available solutions requiring minimal preparation and training.

MediWound’s CEO, Ofer Gonen, stressed the potential of NexoBrid to transform severe burn treatment. MTEC Research Director, Lauren Palestrini, agreed, stating that this project could lead to a significant shift in the standard care for burn injuries. The ongoing development of NexoBrid and its increasing recognition from significant defense bodies indeed heralds a promising future for burn treatment.