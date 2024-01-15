en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment

Stockholm-based pharmaceutical company, Medivir AB, has announced that clinical pharmacokinetic data from a pioneering study involving fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox) will be unveiled at the upcoming EASL Liver Cancer Summit. The data, drawn from the participation of 42 patients in a rigorous clinical phase I/IIa study, will shed light on the potential of fostrox as both a standalone treatment and as part of a combination therapy with Lenvima. This presentation, led by Dr. Karin Tunblad, holds the potential to shape regulatory interactions and steer the course of future development for fostrox in treating hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a common form of liver cancer.

Fostrox: A Revolution in Chemotherapy

Fostrox represents a breakthrough in cancer treatment and a beacon of hope for patients grappling with different types of liver cancer. It is a unique form of chemotherapy that effectively delivers the cell-killing substance directly to the tumor, minimizing the collateral damage inflicted on healthy cells. This innovative approach has the potential to make fostrox the first liver-targeted, orally administered drug in the fight against liver cancer.

Facing the Challenge: Addressing High-Need Cancer Areas

Primary liver cancer is the world’s third leading cause of cancer-related deaths, with HCC being its most prevalent form. Medivir’s mission is to develop novel drugs with a focus on high-need cancer areas. The development of fostrox is aligned with this mission, as it aims to provide a targeted anti-tumor effect in the liver, while minimizing potential side effects. The phase 1b monotherapy study has been completed, and an ongoing phase 1b/2a combination study aims to address the urgent medical needs in HCC treatment, given current therapies are limited and five-year survival rates are below 20 percent.

Medivir: Shaping the Future of Cancer Treatment

Medivir’s commitment to developing drugs for high-need cancer areas has placed the company at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation. Fostrox represents a significant part of their portfolio, and the company’s future success is closely tied to the drug’s prospects. Operating through collaborations, Medivir is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s Small Cap list, and its work continues to impact lives, transform treatment methods, and reshape the narrative around cancer.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
38 seconds ago
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Harare, the capital city of Zimbabwe, often referred to as the throbbing heart of the nation, is currently grappling with an alarming public health crisis. The city has found itself in the throes of an escalating cholera risk due to a dire shortage of accessible public toilets in the bustling city center. This troubling deficiency
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Billy Bodin Battles Achilles Problem: Aiming for Uninterrupted Return
7 mins ago
Billy Bodin Battles Achilles Problem: Aiming for Uninterrupted Return
NHS Pilots Alexa Integration Scheme to Modernize Patient Experience
9 mins ago
NHS Pilots Alexa Integration Scheme to Modernize Patient Experience
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
5 mins ago
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
6 mins ago
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
7 mins ago
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
Latest Headlines
World News
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
38 seconds
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
1 min
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
2 mins
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
2 mins
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
2 mins
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
2 mins
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
5 mins
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
5 mins
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
6 mins
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app