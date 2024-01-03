en English
Health

Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Diets List

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List

The U.S. News & World Report has unveiled its 2024 rankings for the best diets, with the Mediterranean Diet leading the chart for the seventh year running. The rankings, compiled by an expert panel of 43, representing physicians, registered dietitian nutritionists, nutritional epidemiologists, and weight-loss researchers, evaluated 30 different diets across numerous categories. The experts evaluated the diets based on nutritional completeness, potential health risks and benefits, long-term sustainability, and evidence-backed effectiveness. They also detailed the strengths and weaknesses of each diet, and the specific health goals they may aid in achieving.

Top of the Charts: The Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet, renowned for its benefits to cardiovascular health and potential to reduce the risk of chronic diseases, clinched the top spot. This diet emphasizes daily intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, herbs, and spices. It doesn’t eliminate any foods or food groups, making it a balanced, maintainable, and family-friendly diet option. The diet also encourages moderate consumption of wine, but this is optional. The Mediterranean diet is endorsed by the American Heart Association and has been linked to longer lifespans, higher quality of life, and reduced risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Rising Popularity of Plant-Forward Diets

The rankings also highlighted the growing popularity and acceptance of plant-forward diets. These diets, including the Vegan diet, which made it to the top 10 in all categories except Best Diet Programs, underscore the increasing visibility of plant-based lifestyles and the associated health benefits. The DASH diet and the MIND diet, known for their focus on limiting salt and trans fats, and potential role in delaying neurodegenerative diseases, also ranked highly.

Best Diets: A Comprehensive Evaluation

The top 10 diets overall for 2024 as per the rankings are: Mediterranean, DASH, MIND, Mayo Clinic, Flexitarian, WeightWatchers, Volumetrics, Dr. Weil’s Anti-Inflammatory, TLC, and Vegan. The healthiest diets, as per the rankings, encourage replacing highly processed foods with whole foods that are self-prepared to control salt and sugar amounts. They emphasize plant-based foods and prioritize fish and lean poultry over red meat. All diets concur on the importance of cutting sugar and reducing sodium intake, with the exception of the vegan diet. The top overall diets do not recommend eliminating entire food groups, making them healthier, realistic, and sustainable.

Health United States
Olalekan Adigun

