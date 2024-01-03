en English
Europe

Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests

In a recent study published by The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, it was suggested that women who adhere to a Mediterranean diet prior to undergoing In vitro fertilization (IVF) have a markedly higher probability of conceiving and giving birth. A Mediterranean diet, noted for its high concentration of plant-based foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats like olive oil, typically excludes red meat and salt.

Mediterranean Diet and Its Benefits

Foods rich in antioxidants and omega-6 fatty acids, which are plentiful in the Mediterranean diet, can shield cells from free radical damage and are advantageous for a woman’s reproductive system. Dr. Nisha Pansare, a fertility consultant at Nova IVF Fertility Hospital, underscores the influence of diet on sperm health and overall fertility. She suggests that a nutrient-dense diet can bolster sperm quality and aid successful conception.

Role of Diet in IVF Success

Dr. Shobha Gupta, a Gynecologist and IVF expert, points out that while the success of IVF is contingent on numerous factors, the Mediterranean diet can serve as a supportive nutritional strategy for IVF conception. In addition to the diet, she advises intake of omega-3 fatty acid supplements and folic acid for women attempting to conceive.

Complex Nature of Fertility

However, Dr. Gupta stresses that fertility is intricate and influenced by a multitude of factors, and it would be incorrect to generalize any one diet as the most effective for fertility treatments. The study’s findings are not applicable to all demographics as it excluded obese women. The research is still in progress, and results vary. It also investigates whether characteristics of antral follicles can serve as predictive indicators for an unexpected impaired ovarian response to controlled ovarian stimulation (COS) during IVF.

Europe Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

