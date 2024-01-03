en English
Business

Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth

Amid the hustle and bustle of modern life, a serene practice is taking root and flourishing. The global market for meditation, valued at a substantial USD 4471.2 million in 2021, is charting a significant growth trajectory. It is anticipated to rise from USD 5295.07 million in 2022 to a staggering USD 20532.44 million by 2030. This growth, characterized by an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% from 2023 to 2030, is attributed to the rising recognition of the manifold benefits of meditation.

Rising Recognition of Meditation’s Benefits

The practice of meditation, once deemed a niche pursuit, has transformed into a mainstream wellness practice. Its increasing acceptance is due to the recognition of its physical, mental, and emotional benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of mental health, leading many individuals to adopt meditation as a coping mechanism. Scientific evidence supporting meditation’s positive effects and its role in holistic health bolsters the market.

Driving Forces and Market Trends

Factors driving the market’s expansion include the availability of meditation apps, online platforms, wellness programs, and the adoption of meditation in workplaces and educational institutions. These initiatives aim to enhance productivity and mental resilience, thereby meeting the growing demand for mental and emotional well-being solutions. Market trends such as digital transformation, sustainability, and the rise of AI and data analytics are shaping the future of the meditation market.

Market Leaders and Challenges

Leading players in the market include Smiling Mind, Waking Up, LLC, and Stop, among others. These players must navigate potential barriers such as regulatory hurdles and economic downturns. The market’s segmentation into types, meditation techniques, end-use settings, and age groups provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. The integration of technology and corporate wellness initiatives are the focal points of the market’s segmentation.

In the broader context, the alternative and complementary medicine market, which includes practices such as acupuncture, herbal medicine, yoga, and meditation, is expected to reach approximately USD 1489.4 billion by 2033. This market expansion is fueled by rising consumer interest in alternative approaches to health and wellness. Meditation, with its myriad benefits and increasing accessibility, stands as a significant component of this growing market.

Business Health Science & Technology
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

