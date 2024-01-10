en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Medigap Insurance: A Lifeline for Medicare Beneficiaries

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Medigap Insurance: A Lifeline for Medicare Beneficiaries

In 2021, an alarming 59% of Original Medicare beneficiaries were potentially exposed to coverage gaps that could translate into hefty out-of-pocket expenses. This left only 41% of beneficiaries covered by Medicare Supplement Insurance, commonly known as Medigap.

Understanding Medigap

Medigap policies are designed to fill in the gaps left by Medicare Part A and Part B. These gaps can include deductibles, coinsurance, and copays. For instance, in 2024, the deductible for Medicare Part A stands at $1,632—a cost beneficiaries would bear without Medigap. In addition, Medigap covers coinsurance and copays, a significant benefit for individuals requiring frequent medical care.

The Cost of Protection

Unlike Medicare Part A and Part B, Medigap policies offer an out-of-pocket limit, capping annual healthcare expenses. The cost for these plans can range from $100 to $150 per month, or more, depending on several factors. Although this may seem steep, the peace of mind and financial protection offered by Medigap could justify these costs.

Alternatives to Medigap

For those who find Medigap unaffordable, other options exist. Beneficiaries can explore Medicare Savings Programs, Extra Help subsidies, or Medicare Advantage plans. These are private insurance alternatives with out-of-pocket limits, though they may have potential limitations such as restricted networks.

Enrollment in Medigap

The ideal time to enroll in Medigap is during the six-month period starting at age 65 and upon enrollment in Medicare Part B. During this period, insurers cannot deny coverage or charge higher rates based on health or medical history. After this window, obtaining Medigap coverage can become more challenging and expensive.

To navigate the complexities of Medigap and make an informed choice, beneficiaries are encouraged to compare policies on Medicare.gov or consult with agents or brokers. This guidance can help ensure that they choose the plan that best fits their healthcare needs and financial situation.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
GoodRx Holdings Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023
GoodRx Holdings, Inc., a dominant force in the prescription savings arena, has revealed preliminary unaudited financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2023. The company anticipates its Q4 revenue to fall between $195 million and $197 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6% to 7%. For 2023 as a whole, GoodRx projects revenues
GoodRx Holdings Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
13 mins ago
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
14 mins ago
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
8 mins ago
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
11 mins ago
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
Evotec SE and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD
12 mins ago
Evotec SE and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD
Latest Headlines
World News
Congressional Review Act: An Examination of Oversight and the Proposed Creation of CORA
2 mins
Congressional Review Act: An Examination of Oversight and the Proposed Creation of CORA
Georgia's Figure Skating Duo Metelkina and Berulava Takes the Lead at European Championships
2 mins
Georgia's Figure Skating Duo Metelkina and Berulava Takes the Lead at European Championships
Resignations Rock Hull Labour Group Amidst Toxic Environment Claims
3 mins
Resignations Rock Hull Labour Group Amidst Toxic Environment Claims
Hall of Fame Honors Pittsburgh Steelers' History with 'A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold'
3 mins
Hall of Fame Honors Pittsburgh Steelers' History with 'A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold'
Trump's Court Appearances: A Strategic Move Preceding Iowa Caucuses?
3 mins
Trump's Court Appearances: A Strategic Move Preceding Iowa Caucuses?
Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender
4 mins
Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender
GoodRx Holdings Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023
4 mins
GoodRx Holdings Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023
President Ramaphosa Steers Clear of Renewed Nkandla Swimming Pool Controversy
4 mins
President Ramaphosa Steers Clear of Renewed Nkandla Swimming Pool Controversy
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
6 mins
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app