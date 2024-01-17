Medicus Pharma Makes Significant Strides in Non-Invasive Skin Cancer Treatments

In a recent announcement, Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman and CEO of Medicus Pharma, furnished details about the company's strides in the development of non-invasive treatments for skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma. Medicus Pharma, a clinical-stage holding company, has achieved a notable milestone by submitting their phase two clinical protocol to the FDA, following the successful completion of a phase one trial.

Progress and Enthusiasm

Dr. Bokhari expressed his excitement over the advancements made since the previous year. He outlined the company's strategy to fast-track the FDA trial process, with an eye on achieving fast-track designation and commercializing their products. Their presence at the Biotech Showcase during the JP Morgan conference was met with positive industry response.

Global Aspirations and Growth

Furthermore, Medicus Pharma has made its mark on the Frankfurt exchange, a clear indication of its global ambitions and plans for a productive 2024. Among these ambitions is the aspiration to uplift to the NASDAQ, a move that further underscores the company's growth trajectory.

Commitment to Shareholders

Dr. Bokhari highlighted the company's commitment to creating value for shareholders, signalling promising prospects in the realm of non-invasive skin cancer treatments. The company's strategy and its recent development have set the stage for exciting progress in the year ahead.