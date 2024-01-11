Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns

The faculty members of King George's Medical University (KGMU) are grappling with a disturbing medicine supply challenge that encompasses delayed delivery, substandard medicines, frequent changes in brands, and substitute medicine. This situation, which is hampering the faculty's day-to-day activities, has led to an outcry for a more efficient method of delivery and quality control.

Voicing Out Concerns

The KGMU Teachers' Association (KGMUTA) has taken a step forward in addressing these issues by collecting feedback from the faculty members scattered across various medical departments. Their feedback paints a picture of systemic issues in the university's medicine supply chain, with an emphasis on poor quality and irregular availability.

Need for a Remedy

The faculty members are calling for improvements in the quality and quantity of medicines provided, particularly for chronic illnesses. The cry is not only for the patients but also for the faculty members who require regular medicine supplies for their personal usage. They believe that the quantity of medicines should be increased, especially for chronic illnesses, to cover a longer period.

Administration's Response

The KGMUTA has forwarded this issue to the university administration, expecting swift action to address these concerns. Dr. Sudhir Singh, the spokesperson for KGMU, ensures that the issue will be addressed through the appropriate channels. He acknowledged the necessity of effective medicine supply and quality control for the betterment of patient care and overall health services. The faculty's feedback and suggestions are expected to provide a basis for the administration to develop and implement effective strategies for improvement.