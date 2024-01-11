en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases

As the world navigates the complexities of a global health crisis, an ominous warning has been issued by the Medicine Academy. A marked rise in respiratory diseases has been observed, with a call to the public and healthcare professionals to bolster their vigilance. The surge in cases is linked to a confluence of factors—seasonal changes, burgeoning air pollution, and the circulation of respiratory viruses such as influenza and the common cold.

At-Risk Populations and Precautionary Measures

Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and those with chronic health conditions, are particularly at risk. As guardians of public health, the Academy has rolled out a set of recommendations aimed at curbing the spread of these infections. These include practicing good hygiene, getting vaccinated, and wearing masks in crowded places.

Healthcare Preparedness

With the potential for a surge in patients, healthcare facilities are advised to ensure adequate staffing and resources. Readiness today can stave off a crisis tomorrow. The public too has a part to play—seeking medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms of respiratory illness, especially those belonging to high-risk groups.

Beyond the Immediate: A Proactive Approach

This statement from the Medicine Academy represents more than an immediate response—it’s part of a broader, proactive effort to manage and mitigate the impact of respiratory diseases on public health. From the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s caution about a ‘tripledemic’ of flu, COVID-19, and RSV, to the National Academy of Medicine’s urging for the Venezuelan population to seek help for severe respiratory symptoms, the call to action is clear. The rise of superimposed bacterial infections is adding to an already challenging virus season.

As the battle against respiratory diseases intensifies, the underlying message is one of resilience and collective responsibility. It’s a call to arms for every individual, every healthcare professional, and every institution. The fight is here, and it’s now.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
Isabella Strahan, daughter of former New York Giants star Michael Strahan, has been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, medulloblastoma, a common type in children. The 19-year-old’s battle with this life-threatening condition was made public when she and her father appeared on Good Morning America. Isabella, a freshman at the University of Southern California, began
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
17 mins ago
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
19 mins ago
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
6 mins ago
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
9 mins ago
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
Utah's COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC
12 mins ago
Utah's COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC
Latest Headlines
World News
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
2 mins
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
3 mins
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
4 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
5 mins
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
6 mins
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
6 mins
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
7 mins
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
9 mins
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
The Unconventional British Approach to Political Power Transitions
9 mins
The Unconventional British Approach to Political Power Transitions
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app