Medicare Policy’s Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes

Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have dissected the ramifications of a federal policy aimed at catalyzing improvements in the quality of care delivered by U.S. hospitals. The policy under scrutiny, known as the Medicare Hospital Value-Based Purchasing Program (VPB), was a brainchild of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, initiated in 2011. The program’s design is such that it either rewards or penalizes hospitals based on their 30-day mortality rates for heart attack, heart failure, and pneumonia.

Unintended Consequences of the VPB Program

The Rishi K. Wadhera, MD-led study revealed that the VPB program did not significantly alter disparities in outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries afflicted with these conditions, particularly those in hospitals with a high percentage of Black patients. However, the policy did inadvertently result in a widening of outcome gaps for Black adults diagnosed with pneumonia. This underscores the potential inadvertent repercussions of such policies that seem to disproportionately penalize hospitals that cater to a significant number of Black adults, many of which are inadequately resourced.

The VPB Program: A Regressive Effect?

The findings hint at the possibility that the VPB program has not substantially improved mortality for the targeted conditions and may have regressive effects. In the light of these revelations, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is pivoting its focus towards social determinants of health, such as housing instability and food insecurity. Consequently, hospitals will be required to gather data on these factors. It is important to note that this research was underpinned by various grants and fellowships, with disclosures indicating personal fees received by Wadhera from CVS Health and Abbott.

Addressing Disparities in Healthcare

The study emphasizes the persistent disparities in health coverage rates across different racial and ethnic groups. It underscores the importance of rectifying inequities within the healthcare system as well as broader social and economic factors that have a profound impact on health outcomes. The unwinding of the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision has the potential to widen coverage disparities, thereby necessitating the need to revisit Medicaid policies and their impact on narrowing differences in uninsured rates among minority groups.