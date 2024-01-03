Medicare Eligible Retirees in Arkansas Display Consistent Plan Choices for 2024

In the state of Arkansas, the allocation of Medicare-eligible retirees deciding between United Healthcare’s group Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage (MAPD) and traditional Health Advantage coverage for the 2024 calendar year has stayed consistent with the previous year’s distribution. The Director of the state’s Employee Benefits Division, Grant Wallace, reported that 16,032 retirees selected United Healthcare’s MAPD while 15,794 opted for Health Advantage coverage. This slight rise in Health Advantage enrollment maintained a near-equal divide, with approximately 50.4% choosing United Healthcare and 49.6% preferring Health Advantage.

Enrollment Figures Lower Than Expected

The enrollment figures were below the projected numbers, prompting Wallace to stress the need for improved education around the plan’s benefits. Notably, he highlighted the non-differential aspect between out-of-network and in-network providers. The enrollment took place in November, with state employees displaying a preference for United Healthcare’s MAPD over public school employees.

Role of Network Negotiations

United Healthcare’s network negotiations, particularly with the Baptist Health system and St. Bernards Healthcare, were identified as potential factors influencing the retirees’ choices. Despite not reaching an agreement with Baptist Health for 2024, it was assured that retirees with MAPD through United Healthcare would not suffer any negative impacts. St. Bernards, on the other hand, showed a willingness to accept retirees on the plan and negotiate billing.

Aiming for Increased Enrollment

A previous report noted that the 2023 enrollment for group MAPD was lower than anticipated, sparking targets to boost enrollment to save costs for retirees and the state. The state has a contract with United Healthcare to provide MAPD for eligible retirees through 2025. It remains to be seen how these efforts will unfold and whether they will lead to the desired increase in enrollment in the coming years.