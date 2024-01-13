en English
Health

Medical Triumph: Conjoined Twins Ritaj and Rital Gaboura Thrive After Complex Surgeries

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
Medical Triumph: Conjoined Twins Ritaj and Rital Gaboura Thrive After Complex Surgeries

In a medical marvel that has resonated globally, identical twin sisters Ritaj and Rital Gaboura, born conjoined at the head, have not only survived, but thrived after a series of intricate surgeries to separate them. This remarkable tale of medical triumph and human resilience began in 2011 at Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK when the twins were merely infants.

Craniopagus – A Million-to-One Survival

Craniopagus, the condition the twins were born with, is so rare that their survival was considered a million-to-one chance. Their parents, both doctors from Sudan, decided to relocate to Ireland in 2016 to provide better support for Rital, who has autism and learning difficulties.

Fundraising Miracle

The twin’s separation operations, which cost an astounding 400,000, were made possible thanks to the generous fundraising efforts by the plastic surgery and craniofacial unit at Great Ormond Street and the charity Facing The World. The surgeries were strategically performed in stages to reduce potential risks like brain swelling.

Fuller Lives Despite Challenges

Today, in their teenage years, the twins are living fuller lives. Despite the challenges, Ritaj acknowledges a deep bond with her sister. The family celebrates the twins’ separation date annually and has since welcomed two younger brothers into the family. Ritaj has embraced a nurturing role, while the parents express their undying love and pride for their daughters. They emphasize the importance of their children living ‘full and happy lives doing what they want’.

Health Sudan United Kingdom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

