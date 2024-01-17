Medical Students with Disabilities Face High Burnout Risk: Study

A recent study published in the JAMA Network Open has exposed the prevalent risk of burnout among medical students with disabilities, especially those belonging to Asian or other underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds. The study was inspired by the hurdles encountered by students with disabilities during their medical training and aimed to explore the intersectionality between disability types, and race and ethnicity vis-à-vis burnout risk.

The Study's Scope and Methodology

The research utilized 2019 and 2020 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which encompassed 23,889 students. It was discovered that 8.11% of students reported one type of disability, while 1.95% reported multiple. The study presented a detailed analysis of the relationship among residents' long duty hours, sleep duration, insomnia, sleep impairment, depressive symptoms, and self-reported medical errors.

Rising Burnout Risk with Multiple Disabilities

The risk for burnout was found to increase with the number of disabilities. There was a threefold greater risk for Asian and underrepresented students with multiple disabilities compared to their white counterparts with an equivalent number of disabilities. Long working hours were found to lead to shorter sleep duration, exacerbate insomnia symptoms, and negatively affect well-being and medical safety.

Need for Intersectional Policies

The findings emphasize the urgency for medical education policies that address the unique challenges faced by these students through an intersectional lens. These policies should recognize the compounded stress from multiple marginalized identities. Limiting duty hours for residents to prevent excessive workload can help improve resident sleep, enhance well-being, and potentially reduce insomnia-associated medical errors.