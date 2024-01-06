en English
Health

Medical Professionals and NHS Dorset Emphasize Self-Care and Community Support During Cold Weather

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
As winter rolls in, bringing with it plummeting temperatures, medical professionals are urging individuals to prioritize self-care and maintain their health. The cold weather, while often associated with festive cheer, can also intensify existing health issues and present serious risks, particularly to those with chronic health conditions.

NHS Dorset’s Winter Health Advisory

NHS Dorset has issued crucial advice for the public to stay warm and safeguard their health during these frosty months. The guidance is aimed at helping residents understand the effects of cold weather on health and how to best protect themselves from its impact. The NHS’s advisory extends beyond preventative measures, emphasizing the importance of community support and vigilance during this period.

Dr. Forbes Watson’s Call to Action

Dr. Forbes Watson, a general practitioner and chair of the Dorset General Practice Alliance, is among those calling for increased care during the winter. He particularly urges those at risk, especially individuals with long-term health conditions, to take extra precautions to ensure their safety. Dr. Watson’s call isn’t limited to the vulnerable, though; he also encourages the wider community to look out for potentially vulnerable members, stressing that small acts of care can make a significant difference.

Community Support and Charitable Actions

Dr. Watson advises anyone with health concerns to utilize the NHS 111 online service or to call the 111 helpline. Beyond seeking help for themselves, he also advocates for community support through charitable actions. These actions can include donating to food banks, volunteering time, and checking in on friends and neighbors. The act of showing kindness and helping those recently discharged from hospital can have a profound impact on their recovery and overall well-being. The message resonates clear: community support and vigilance can go a long way in preventing health complications during the winter.

Health United Kingdom Weather
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

