Medical Journalist and Campaigner Against Health Misinformation, Caroline Richmond, Passes Away at 82

Caroline Richmond, an eminent medical journalist renowned for her knack in elucidating convoluted evidence, has passed away at the age of 82. Her illustrious career was marked by her ability to translate complex medical jargon into language understandable by the general public, thereby bridging the gap between the medical fraternity and the layman.

Advertisment

A Satire That Sparked a Revolution

In 1987, Richmond penned a satirical piece for the British Medical Journal, cautioning about the potential perils of fabric dyes. The article, meant to be taken humorously, was mistakenly regarded as a serious warning. This misunderstanding led Richmond to suggest the formation of a UK organization dedicated to fighting health misinformation. Consequently, the Campaign Against Health Fraud was born in 1988. The organization underwent a series of name changes, ultimately becoming known as HealthWatch and HealthSense.

Obituarist Par Excellence

Advertisment

Apart from her sterling work in journalism, Richmond was a highly respected obituarist for doctors and scientists. She was celebrated for her vivid and candid portrayals, her writings characterized by their incisive and forthright style. Richmond's obituaries never skirted controversy or critique, as exemplified in her 2003 piece about David Horrobin. Her fearless approach to her subjects won her considerable acclaim in the industry.

Triumph Against Adversity

Richmond's life wasn't without its share of struggle. A turbulent childhood and a brief, unhappy marriage marked her early life. However, she rose above personal adversities to forge a successful career in science and journalism. Despite health challenges, she remained an active contributor in her field, earning the distinction of an honorary member of the Medical Journalists' Association in her final year for her significant contributions to HealthSense. Richmond was married to Jim Edgar, and is survived by her stepchildren, Lisa and Ian.