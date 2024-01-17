Medical Expert Advocates for a Focus on Medicinal Foods Over Calories for Better Health

Consultant bariatric surgeon Andrew Jenkinson has become a vocal critic of the conventional wisdom surrounding weight management and health. Contrary to the prevailing focus on calorie counting, Jenkinson asserts the importance of understanding how different foods affect both the body and brain. He likens food to a drug, capable of producing both medicinal or toxic effects depending on the kind consumed.

Advertisment

The Power of 'Medicinal' Foods

According to Jenkinson, knowledge of the effects of various foods can lead to natural cravings for healthier options, thereby reducing dependence on sheer willpower for maintaining a healthy diet. He singles out foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates, dubbing them 'leptin busters'. These foods, he posits, disrupt healthy leptin signaling leading to weight gain. Equally concerning is fructose, especially in the high amounts found in processed foods, which can trigger weight gain.

The Dangers of Processed Foods

Advertisment

Processed foods, often engineered to be highly rewarding to consumers, contain vegetable oils with an unhealthy excess of omega-6 fatty acids. This imbalance, Jenkinson warns, can cause malfunction in insulin signaling and inflammation, thus increasing the risk of illness and inflammatory diseases. Artificial additives found in many processed foods can also cause inflammation and allergies, further underscoring the need for a shift in dietary habits.

Advocating for a Healthier Diet

Jenkinson promotes the consumption of fish for its anti-inflammatory omega-3 oils, egg whites as a protein source, and healthy grains. His newly released book, 'How to Eat And Still Lose Weight', delves into the relationship between the components of food and bodily signals, drawing parallels with how drugs interact with the body. This fresh perspective on weight management advocates for a focus on the medicinal properties of food over calorie counting, reflecting a growing trend in health and wellness circles.