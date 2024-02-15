Medicaid Unwinding: The Human Stories Behind the Statistics

The Medicaid 'unwinding' process, which started last April, has led to the disenrollment of over 16 million people. This brings the total number of enrollees back to pre-pandemic levels of around 71 million. However, it's not just about numbers. As a journalist, I delve into the human stories behind these figures.

The Human Cost of Unwinding

In Utah, 16% of children lost their Medicaid coverage between March and September 2023, making it the state with the sixth-highest disenrollment rate. That's 37,283 children who suddenly found themselves without access to essential healthcare services. Similar stories are unfolding across the country, particularly in California, where children are among the most affected by this change.

Maintaining Coverage: A Struggle for Adults

While continuous eligibility for children in Medicaid and CHIP is crucial, adults face their own set of challenges. Many are losing coverage due to procedural reasons or complexity in re-enrollment processes. The Biden administration had predicted 15 million disenrollments, but this number has already been exceeded, with about 17 million people expected to lose coverage.

Strategies to Promote Continuity of Coverage

Despite these challenges, some states have managed to maintain high renewal rates through strategic implementations. They're using waivers and demonstrations to reduce disenrollment and churn rates in Medicaid. For instance, North Carolina has enrolled over half of the anticipated 600,000 people eligible following the Medicaid expansion. New enrollees now have access to comprehensive healthcare services, including preventative care, specialty care, and life-saving prescriptions.

Moreover, the 'Big Five' national companies controlling half of the Medicaid managed care market are significantly impacted by this shift. Companies like Centene and Elevance Health have experienced the largest declines in Medicaid enrollment.

The McKinsey report projects significant growth in profits from covering the 'dual eligibles' population - those eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. The profitability of insurance plans' government segment, including Medicaid managed care, is projected to be 65% higher than the commercial segment by 2027.