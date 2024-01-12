en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open has discovered a noteworthy decrease in postoperative mortality rates among patients who underwent surgical resection of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in states that expanded Medicaid under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA). This significant decline was discernible in states where Medicaid coverage was expanded, contrasting states where the coverage levels remained stagnant.

Expanded Access to Health Care

Dr. Leticia Nogueira, the scientific director of health services research at the American Cancer Society, posits that the improved cancer outcomes may be a direct result of expanded health insurance options which augment access to care. As it stands, 40 states, including the District of Columbia, have increased Medicaid coverage following the enactment of the ACA in 2014. The ACA was primarily designed to enhance health care for individuals near the poverty line.

The Study and Its Findings

The study incorporated data from the National Cancer Database and included patients aged between 45 to 64 years diagnosed with stage I to III NSCLC. These patients were treated with either lobectomy or pneumonectomy. It was observed that in states that expanded Medicaid, mortality rates significantly dropped at both 30-day and 90-day postoperative marks. Meanwhile, the rates remained virtually unchanged in non-expansion states. The study also reported a decrease in in-hospital mortality in expansion states, but no significant difference was found between expansion and non-expansion states.

Linkage to Patient Age and Comorbidity Status

The study suggests that while access to care is associated with post-discharge survival, in-hospital mortality is more tightly connected to patient age and comorbidity status. Future research is required to further investigate the potential faster care-seeking behavior of Medicaid patients and the influence of other government policies on insurance eligibility and cancer care.

The findings of the study bolster the idea that expanding health insurance coverage can pave the way for better health outcomes, specifically for patients undergoing surgical resection of NSCLC.

0
Health United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
It is said that resilience is the capacity to recover from difficulties, and this quality is personified by the journey of an unnamed NFL professional, widely believed to be defensive tackle DJ Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals, who is currently grappling with a quad injury. The athlete, despite the uncertainty hanging over his career and
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
11 mins ago
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
13 mins ago
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
7 mins ago
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
11 mins ago
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks
11 mins ago
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks
Latest Headlines
World News
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
10 seconds
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
22 seconds
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
2 mins
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
2 mins
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
2 mins
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
3 mins
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
Manel Kape's Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation
3 mins
Manel Kape's Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
7 mins
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
8 mins
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app