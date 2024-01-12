Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open has discovered a noteworthy decrease in postoperative mortality rates among patients who underwent surgical resection of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in states that expanded Medicaid under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA). This significant decline was discernible in states where Medicaid coverage was expanded, contrasting states where the coverage levels remained stagnant.

Expanded Access to Health Care

Dr. Leticia Nogueira, the scientific director of health services research at the American Cancer Society, posits that the improved cancer outcomes may be a direct result of expanded health insurance options which augment access to care. As it stands, 40 states, including the District of Columbia, have increased Medicaid coverage following the enactment of the ACA in 2014. The ACA was primarily designed to enhance health care for individuals near the poverty line.

The Study and Its Findings

The study incorporated data from the National Cancer Database and included patients aged between 45 to 64 years diagnosed with stage I to III NSCLC. These patients were treated with either lobectomy or pneumonectomy. It was observed that in states that expanded Medicaid, mortality rates significantly dropped at both 30-day and 90-day postoperative marks. Meanwhile, the rates remained virtually unchanged in non-expansion states. The study also reported a decrease in in-hospital mortality in expansion states, but no significant difference was found between expansion and non-expansion states.

Linkage to Patient Age and Comorbidity Status

The study suggests that while access to care is associated with post-discharge survival, in-hospital mortality is more tightly connected to patient age and comorbidity status. Future research is required to further investigate the potential faster care-seeking behavior of Medicaid patients and the influence of other government policies on insurance eligibility and cancer care.

The findings of the study bolster the idea that expanding health insurance coverage can pave the way for better health outcomes, specifically for patients undergoing surgical resection of NSCLC.