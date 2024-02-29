Median Technologies to Showcase AI Imaging Innovations at TD Cowen's 44th Health Care Conference

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 29, 2024--In a notable development, Median Technologies has announced its participation in the forthcoming TD Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference. Scheduled from March 4-6, 2024, in Boston, MA, this event promises to bring together key players in the healthcare industry. Median's CEO, Fredrik Brag, is set to present on March 6, showcasing the company's pioneering AI imaging solutions and services aimed at enhancing early cancer and metabolic disease diagnoses and treatments.

TD Cowen's prestigious conference is renowned for its comprehensive discussions, presentations, and panel discussions on the healthcare sector, facilitated by TD Cowen's experienced research team. This year's event, held at the Marriott Copley Place, is expected to draw significant attention from corporate, government, and institutional clients seeking innovation and expertise in health care.

Advancements in AI Imaging

Median Technologies has been at the forefront of introducing AI-driven imaging solutions that significantly improve the accuracy and efficiency of medical diagnoses. With products like iCRO for medical image analysis and the eyonisTM suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), Median is revolutionizing how biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians approach patient care and therapy development. The company's participation in the TD Cowen conference underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in the healthcare industry.

Global Impact and Recognition

With operations in the U.S., China, and its base in France, Median Technologies has garnered international acclaim for its innovative contributions to healthcare. Recognized as an "Innovative company" by BPI France, Median's global presence and cutting-edge technologies are instrumental in advancing patient care and accelerating the introduction of novel therapies worldwide. The firm's eligibility for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME) further highlights its significance in the industry.

Looking Forward

As the TD Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference approaches, all eyes will be on Median Technologies and its CEO, Fredrik Brag, as they present their latest advancements in AI imaging. This presentation not only signifies a pivotal moment for Median but also for the healthcare industry at large, as it continues to embrace AI and technology-driven solutions for better health outcomes. With a strong track record and innovative approach, Median Technologies is poised to make a significant impact at this year's conference and beyond.

The participation of Median Technologies in the TD Cowen Health Care Conference highlights the growing importance of AI in medical imaging and healthcare. As the industry continues to evolve, Median's contributions offer a glimpse into the future of diagnostics and treatment, promising a new era of precision medicine facilitated by technological advancement.