en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Mediahuis Harnesses User Data; Ireland’s Mortality Rate Defies Pandemic Trends

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Mediahuis Harnesses User Data; Ireland’s Mortality Rate Defies Pandemic Trends

Mediahuis, in partnership with several technology companies, has been utilizing cookies and other technologies to gather and process personal data from its users. This data, which includes online identifiers, non-precise location data, and insights into device and browser usage, is being used for a multitude of purposes. These purposes range from advertising, content measurement, audience insights, product development, to personalized content and ads, and integration of social media.

Data Collection for User Benefit

Users have the option to consent to these uses, learn more about them, or alter their privacy settings at any given time. The privacy preferences provided by users are then shared with Mediahuis’s partners, ensuring that user-specific data is utilized to enhance the users’ overall online experience. This approach to data collection and usage allows for a more individualized user journey, paving the way for a more personalized digital world.

Ireland’s Unexpected Mortality Rate Amidst Pandemic

On another note, a recent report revealed a surprising fact about Ireland’s mortality rate during the core pandemic years of 2020-2022. Contrary to the average 5% increase in mortality rates observed across OECD countries during the pandemic, Ireland saw a lower-than-expected mortality rate. This outcome starkly contrasts with global trends, shedding light on Ireland’s effective handling of the pandemic.

The Role of Vaccination

Chief Medical Officer Breda Smyth drew attention to the fact that as much as 96% of the Irish population had received the Covid vaccine. This high rate of vaccination may have played a significant role in keeping the mortality rate lower than expected. It stands as a testament to the potential effectiveness of widespread vaccination in managing the impacts of a global pandemic.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares

By Safak Costu

Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery

By Rafia Tasleem

Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study

By Hadeel Hashem

Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed ...
@Health · 37 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed ...
heart comment 0
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology

By Waqas Arain

2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30

By Israel Ojoko

Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts

By Wojciech Zylm

Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
Latest Headlines
World News
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
9 mins
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
11 mins
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
12 mins
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
23 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
24 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
33 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
36 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
37 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
37 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
57 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app