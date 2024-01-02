Mediahuis Harnesses User Data; Ireland’s Mortality Rate Defies Pandemic Trends

Mediahuis, in partnership with several technology companies, has been utilizing cookies and other technologies to gather and process personal data from its users. This data, which includes online identifiers, non-precise location data, and insights into device and browser usage, is being used for a multitude of purposes. These purposes range from advertising, content measurement, audience insights, product development, to personalized content and ads, and integration of social media.

Data Collection for User Benefit

Users have the option to consent to these uses, learn more about them, or alter their privacy settings at any given time. The privacy preferences provided by users are then shared with Mediahuis’s partners, ensuring that user-specific data is utilized to enhance the users’ overall online experience. This approach to data collection and usage allows for a more individualized user journey, paving the way for a more personalized digital world.

Ireland’s Unexpected Mortality Rate Amidst Pandemic

On another note, a recent report revealed a surprising fact about Ireland’s mortality rate during the core pandemic years of 2020-2022. Contrary to the average 5% increase in mortality rates observed across OECD countries during the pandemic, Ireland saw a lower-than-expected mortality rate. This outcome starkly contrasts with global trends, shedding light on Ireland’s effective handling of the pandemic.

The Role of Vaccination

Chief Medical Officer Breda Smyth drew attention to the fact that as much as 96% of the Irish population had received the Covid vaccine. This high rate of vaccination may have played a significant role in keeping the mortality rate lower than expected. It stands as a testament to the potential effectiveness of widespread vaccination in managing the impacts of a global pandemic.