en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering

An investigation is currently unfolding at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, concerning the alleged tampering of pain medication that has led to at least one patient’s death. The Medford police are scrutinizing claims that a nurse at the hospital replaced the potent painkiller, fentanyl, in IV bags with tap water, causing lethal infections.

Victims’ Families Speak Out

Garrett Atwood’s brother, a 36-year-old combat veteran, and Diane Rogers’ husband, a retired transportation planner, are among the alleged victims of this distressing incident. Both families have reported that their loved ones succumbed to bacterial infections, believed to be the result of the alleged tampering of fentanyl with tap water.

Hospital’s Previous Stance on Infection Control

Contrary to the current allegations, the hospital had reported a low frequency of central line infections from the period of 2016 to 2021. Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center had been implementing efforts to decrease hospital-acquired infections, a topic highlighted in their public statements throughout 2023. Despite discussing water quality and waterborne bacteria’s link to central line infections, the hospital has categorically denied any current contamination of their water supply.

Intensifying Frustration and Demand for Transparency

Families affected by these alleged incidents have voiced their grievances over the lack of information and transparency. Their frustration is exacerbated by the hospital and law enforcement officials’ reticence to provide detailed information on the ongoing investigation. As the probe is still in its nascent stages, the full implications and the potential number of victims remain unknown.

0
Crime Health
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Woman's Body Found in Santa Clarita Shopping Center Parking Lot: Ongoing Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Elderly Woman Shot by ACS Security Guard in her Encino Home

By BNN Correspondents

Homicide in Hazel Dell: Vancouver Man's Remains Found in Burned Vehicle

By Ayesha Mumtaz

High-Speed Chase in Mecklenburg County Ends with Two Suspects At Large

By BNN Correspondents

Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer ...
@Business · 57 seconds
Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer ...
heart comment 0
Putnam County Man Faces Felony Charges for Drunk Driving Incident in Hartland

By Waqas Arain

Putnam County Man Faces Felony Charges for Drunk Driving Incident in Hartland
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner

By Israel Ojoko

Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amidst Controversy

By Shivani Chauhan

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amidst Controversy
Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield’s Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Role

By BNN Correspondents

Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield's Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Role
Latest Headlines
World News
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
20 seconds
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
23 seconds
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
24 seconds
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
25 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
27 seconds
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
31 seconds
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
31 seconds
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
35 seconds
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 for Unacceptable Conduct
39 seconds
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 for Unacceptable Conduct
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
11 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app