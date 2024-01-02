Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering

An investigation is currently unfolding at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, concerning the alleged tampering of pain medication that has led to at least one patient’s death. The Medford police are scrutinizing claims that a nurse at the hospital replaced the potent painkiller, fentanyl, in IV bags with tap water, causing lethal infections.

Victims’ Families Speak Out

Garrett Atwood’s brother, a 36-year-old combat veteran, and Diane Rogers’ husband, a retired transportation planner, are among the alleged victims of this distressing incident. Both families have reported that their loved ones succumbed to bacterial infections, believed to be the result of the alleged tampering of fentanyl with tap water.

Hospital’s Previous Stance on Infection Control

Contrary to the current allegations, the hospital had reported a low frequency of central line infections from the period of 2016 to 2021. Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center had been implementing efforts to decrease hospital-acquired infections, a topic highlighted in their public statements throughout 2023. Despite discussing water quality and waterborne bacteria’s link to central line infections, the hospital has categorically denied any current contamination of their water supply.

Intensifying Frustration and Demand for Transparency

Families affected by these alleged incidents have voiced their grievances over the lack of information and transparency. Their frustration is exacerbated by the hospital and law enforcement officials’ reticence to provide detailed information on the ongoing investigation. As the probe is still in its nascent stages, the full implications and the potential number of victims remain unknown.