Health

Measles Outbreak Alert: Potential Exposure at Kansas City International Airport and North Kansas City Hospital

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:15 pm EST
Measles Outbreak Alert: Potential Exposure at Kansas City International Airport and North Kansas City Hospital

In a recent turn of events, a resident of Liberty, Missouri has tested positive for measles, raising concerns of public exposure to the highly contagious virus. The Clay County Public Health Center made the announcement and highlighted the locations where the individual was present and could have potentially exposed others.

Exposure at Kansas City International Airport

On January 4th, the infected individual was at Kansas City International Airport. The person was specifically present in Terminal B, the general concourse, and the baggage claim area, from 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. This has led to an alert being issued to passengers who were at these locations during the specified times.

Visit to North Kansas City Hospital

The following day, January 5th, the individual visited North Kansas City Hospital. They were in various sections of the facility at different times, including the Emergency Department waiting area, patient processing, observation area, second-floor admission unit, and the eighth-floor pavilion medical and surgical patient unit. The exposure at the hospital continued until January 6th at 8:30 p.m., thereby increasing the risk of potential exposure to a larger number of individuals.

Health Officials’ Warning and Actions

Health officials have reached out to passengers on the same flight as the infected individual. They are urging anyone who was present in the mentioned areas during the specified times to monitor for measles symptoms until January 27th. Potential symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, followed by a red rash that typically appears three to five days after the initial symptoms. The Clay County Public Health Center has advised anyone who develops symptoms or requires more information to contact them directly.

Health United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

