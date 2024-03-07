Meadow Croft House: Luxury, Eco-Friendly Care Home Opens in Garstang with Cinema and Salon

Meadow Croft House, a new luxury care home located in Garstang, recently celebrated its grand opening, marking a significant development in the provision of residential and dementia care. The event showcased the facility's comprehensive amenities, including 66 en suite rooms, and eco-friendly features to guests and future residents.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Comfort

The grand opening of Meadow Croft House offered attendees the opportunity to explore its advanced facilities designed to provide a luxurious living experience for the elderly. Among these, the care home boasts an on-site cinema, restaurant, salon, and library, catering to a variety of interests and needs. Each room is equipped with an en-suite wet room, a flat screen TV, and a mini fridge, ensuring comfort and privacy. The home's dining service stands out with restaurant-quality meals prepared daily by an in-house chef and team, emphasizing the commitment to a high standard of living.

Personalized Care and Activities

Under the guidance of Home Manager Diane Langford, Meadow Croft House aims to offer more than just accommodation. The care home promises a personalized activity schedule tailored to the interests and capabilities of each resident, enhancing their quality of life and engagement. The dedication of the trained staff ensures that all residents receive the support they need, whether for dementia care or assistance with daily activities, within a secure and compassionate environment.

Eco-Friendly Living

Meadow Croft House is at the forefront of eco-friendly living in the care sector. With an A rating for energy, the facility operates without gas, relying instead on electricity for its energy needs. An innovative underground energy system provides hot water, underfloor heating, and air cooling, while solar panels on 80% of the available roof space generate electricity, with the excess sold back to the grid. This approach not only supports the wellbeing of residents but also demonstrates a commitment to environmental sustainability.

The opening of Meadow Croft House in Garstang is a milestone in providing luxurious, eco-friendly care for the elderly. Its unique blend of high-quality amenities, personalized care, and commitment to sustainability sets a new standard for residential and dementia care facilities. As Meadow Croft House begins its journey, it promises to be a happy, environmentally friendly home for its residents, serving the community with pride and dedication.