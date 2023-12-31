McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims

In a bid to address allegations of its role in the opioid addiction crisis in the U.S., consulting firm McKinsey and Co. has consented to a $78 million settlement. The firm’s marketing strategies with Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, have been under scrutiny, with insurers claiming that these strategies led to a preference for prescription opioids over safer alternatives. The settlement, which awaits judicial approval, was revealed in documents filed in a federal court in San Francisco.

Creation of a Reimbursement Fund

As part of the settlement, McKinsey will establish a fund to compensate insurers, private benefit plans, and others for costs related to prescription opioids, including the treatment of opioid addiction. Insurers have contended that the company’s aggressive marketing and sales tactics with Purdue Pharma led to an unwarranted preference for prescription opioids, causing them financial damage.

The Opioid Crisis and McKinsey’s Legal Challenges

The U.S. has witnessed nearly 280,000 deaths from prescription opioid overdoses from 1999 to 2021. McKinsey has been embroiled in a series of legal challenges concerning its part in the opioid crisis. These include a nearly $600 million settlement in February 2021 with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories, and a $230 million settlement in September with school districts and local governments.

Settling to Avoid Prolonged Litigation

While McKinsey maintains that its past work was lawful, it has elected to settle to avoid protracted litigation. It has stated that it discontinued advising on opioid-related business in 2019. The settlement comes as a crucial step in addressing the opioid crisis, providing some financial relief to those affected by the crisis and holding entities accountable for their part in fuelling the crisis.