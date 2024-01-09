McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care

Operating at the forefront of ambulatory cloud Electronic Health Records(EHR), eClinicalWorks has proclaimed a substantial technological upgrade for the Michigan-based McKenzie Health System. The health system has implemented eClinicalWorks EHR version V12, its Clinical Rules Engine (CRE), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), marking a significant leap in patient care and workflow optimization.

McKenzie Health System Overcomes Administrative Burdens

McKenzie Health System, serving 9,000 patients across a spectrum of clinics including primary, specialty, and after-hours facilities, had previously grappled with administrative burdens due to repetitive coding for patient care visits. The new implementation of eClinicalWorks’ Clinical Rules Engine (CRE) has automated this coding process, utilizing data from care visits to reduce the time consumed by staff on coding. This technological enhancement has liberated the healthcare staff to invest more time and focus on direct patient care.

Consistent Care with Clinical Rules Engine

The CRE has further enriched the patient care delivery of the health system. It plays a pivotal role in the system’s rural clinic locations, where consistent care is of paramount importance. The CRE ensures patient needs are met by prompting follow-up care and maintaining a steady care continuum. This technological edge has markedly improved the care quality and patient experience across McKenzie Health System’s rural clinics.

Endorsement from McKenzie Health System

Angela Stratton, a clinical IT quality specialist at McKenzie Health System, has endorsed the eClinicalWorks CRE for significantly improving the coding process. She recommends it to all eClinicalWorks users, underlining its transformative impact on the health system’s operations. Established in 1967, McKenzie Health System is dedicated to delivering exceptional rural healthcare and improving the health of the community. Conversely, eClinicalWorks, founded in 1999, is committed to supporting healthcare providers with cloud-based solutions for EHR and Practice Management, serving over 180,000 providers and nearly a million medical professionals.