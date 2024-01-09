en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care

Operating at the forefront of ambulatory cloud Electronic Health Records(EHR), eClinicalWorks has proclaimed a substantial technological upgrade for the Michigan-based McKenzie Health System. The health system has implemented eClinicalWorks EHR version V12, its Clinical Rules Engine (CRE), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), marking a significant leap in patient care and workflow optimization.

McKenzie Health System Overcomes Administrative Burdens

McKenzie Health System, serving 9,000 patients across a spectrum of clinics including primary, specialty, and after-hours facilities, had previously grappled with administrative burdens due to repetitive coding for patient care visits. The new implementation of eClinicalWorks’ Clinical Rules Engine (CRE) has automated this coding process, utilizing data from care visits to reduce the time consumed by staff on coding. This technological enhancement has liberated the healthcare staff to invest more time and focus on direct patient care.

Consistent Care with Clinical Rules Engine

The CRE has further enriched the patient care delivery of the health system. It plays a pivotal role in the system’s rural clinic locations, where consistent care is of paramount importance. The CRE ensures patient needs are met by prompting follow-up care and maintaining a steady care continuum. This technological edge has markedly improved the care quality and patient experience across McKenzie Health System’s rural clinics.

Endorsement from McKenzie Health System

Angela Stratton, a clinical IT quality specialist at McKenzie Health System, has endorsed the eClinicalWorks CRE for significantly improving the coding process. She recommends it to all eClinicalWorks users, underlining its transformative impact on the health system’s operations. Established in 1967, McKenzie Health System is dedicated to delivering exceptional rural healthcare and improving the health of the community. Conversely, eClinicalWorks, founded in 1999, is committed to supporting healthcare providers with cloud-based solutions for EHR and Practice Management, serving over 180,000 providers and nearly a million medical professionals.

0
Health United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
In an upcoming twist on the beloved British soap opera Coronation Street, the character Joseph Brown, convincingly acted by William Flanagan, will face a diagnosis of Lyme Disease. The unfolding storyline is set to shed light on this lesser-known disease and its impact on the lives of those affected, along with their families. The Unraveling
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
5 mins ago
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
8 mins ago
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
1 min ago
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
2 mins ago
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
5 mins ago
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
57 seconds
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
1 min
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
1 min
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
2 mins
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign
2 mins
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
4 mins
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
5 mins
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
5 mins
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
6 mins
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
12 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
43 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app