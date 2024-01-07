McAnulty Family’s 13-Year Struggle For Habitable Home Prompts Apology from Aspire Housing

A long, debilitating struggle for habitable living conditions has finally seen the light of day for Anthony McAnulty and his family in their Knutton property. For over a decade, the family has grappled with severe housing issues, including a persistent damp problem traced back to a defective waste pipe. The faulty installation of a downstairs toilet led to the cracking of the pipe, causing urine and waste water to seep under the living room and spawn an insidious rise of damp and mould throughout the house.

The Health Toll

Residing in such conditions took a toll not only on the structural integrity of their home, but also on the health of the McAnultys. Anthony, an asthmatic, found his symptoms worsening dramatically. The exposure to mould necessitated the need for additional inhalers after a doctor made the grim connection between his deteriorating health and the mould infestation.

The Unresolved Issue

Despite multiple visits by contractors, the damp issue remained a constant thorn in the family’s side. The treatments, akin to putting a band-aid on a festering wound, only addressed the visible symptoms and failed to tackle the root cause. This left the McAnultys in a continuous cycle of repairs and recurrence.

A Ray of Hope

In a turn of events, the intervention of StokeonTrentLive brought the McAnulty’s ordeal into the spotlight, prompting their landlord, Aspire Housing, to acknowledge the substandard service provided. In a heartfelt apology, Aspire Housing has committed to a comprehensive repair plan, and pledged to assign a dedicated project manager to prioritize and oversee the case. The housing organization aims to further understand and support the McAnulty family’s needs in the future, marking a new chapter in their long battle for a safe, healthy home.