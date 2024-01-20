Mayo Hospital's Emergency Block Upgrade Nears Completion: CM Inspects Progress

In an effort to bring world-class medical facilities to the citizens, the emergency block of Mayo Hospital is going through a significant upgrade. The near completion block is being equipped with state-of-the-art features like digital panels for temperature control, advanced equipment in operation theatres, and a modernized reception counter. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently conducted an inspection to review the finishing touches on the upgrade.

Enhancing Patient Experience

During the inspection, the Chief Minister paid particular attention to the improvements in the patient-facing areas. The reception counters are being revamped, and new tiles are being laid on the floors. The signboards, an essential tool for navigation within the hospital, are being written in clear Urdu to facilitate easier reading for patients and their attendants.

Revamping Operation Theatres

The operation theatres at the hospital are receiving a significant upgrade. Apart from the installation of advanced equipment, the lighting systems are also being improved. The Chief Minister reviewed these changes during his visit and expressed satisfaction at the progress.

Inspection of Construction Activities

The Chief Minister's inspection was not limited to the emergency block alone. He also reviewed the construction activities on different floors of the hospital. This comprehensive review indicates the government's commitment to improving healthcare facilities across the board. The Chief Minister also announced that the emergency block is expected to open to the public in the next few days.

This development marks a significant improvement in the hospital's capabilities to handle emergencies and provide top-tier medical services. The Chief Minister also visited Ganga Ram Hospital to monitor the progress of the upgradation work there, demonstrating the government's dedication to enhancing healthcare facilities.