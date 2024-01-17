Mayo Clinic Health System Facilities Earn Blue Distinction for Maternity Care

Three facilities of the Mayo Clinic Health System - in Albert Lea, Austin, and Red Wing - have been honored with the Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care designation by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA). This esteemed accolade is reserved for healthcare facilities that demonstrate a commitment to delivering high-quality, effective, and safe maternity care.

Criteria for the Blue Distinction

The BCBSA has set rigorous criteria that healthcare facilities must meet to earn this distinction. The benchmarks are designed to uphold the highest standards of care for maternity patients, thereby ensuring their safety and well-being.

Mayo Clinic's High-Quality Maternity Care

Dr. Tina Rauenhorst, the regional chairperson for Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota, lauded the dedication and hard work of the staff. She emphasized their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional maternity care to every patient, reinforcing their dedication to patient care.

Comprehensive Care for Women

Mayo Clinic Health System's OB-GYN programs offer comprehensive care for women across various life stages, including adolescence, pregnancy, menopause, and more. Services are available both in-person and virtually, with innovative initiatives such as the Mayo Clinic OB Nest program, which extends remote care to patients.