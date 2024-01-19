Mayo Clinic Health Letter: Navigating the Advances in Migraine Treatment

The Mayo Clinic, a globally recognized authority on health, is now offering a subscription service to its Health Letter, a treasure trove of expert knowledge on healthy aging. At a starting cost of just $9.99 per year, subscribers will have direct access to a wealth of health and wellness guidebooks, narrative nonfiction, and even content tailored for children.

Website Maintenance and Subscriber Access

The Mayo Clinic Press website is poised for a scheduled maintenance activity on January 22, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 PM CST. This infrastructure upgrade will temporarily halt purchasing and account activities. However, subscribers will still be able to access their content uninterrupted during this period.

Advances in Migraine Treatments

Among the wealth of health insights on offer, the Health Letter includes a deep dive into the latest advances in migraine treatment. Discussing both acute and preventive strategies, the article sheds light on the role of over-the-counter pain relievers as well as prescription medications such as triptans.

The Evolution of Migraine Medications

The Mayo Clinic Health Letter highlights the evolution of migraine treatments, especially since the introduction of CGRP monoclonal antibodies post-2018. These groundbreaking medications, designed specifically for preventing migraines, target the protein CGRP, which plays a pivotal role in migraine attacks. Four FDA-approved options are currently available, offering a new paradigm of treatment. Although these new medications tend to have fewer side effects compared to their predecessors, they are sometimes not covered by insurance, requiring patients to explore other treatments first.

The Health Letter also introduces readers to new medications such as ubrogepant and rimegepant for acute treatment. These drugs do not constrict blood vessels like traditional triptans do, offering safer alternatives for those with cardiovascular conditions.