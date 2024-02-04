Mayo Clinic Arizona Collaborates with TruLite to Advance Health Equity Platform Truity

Mayo Clinic Arizona's internal medicine specialists are joining hands with TruLite Health to bolster the company's health equity platform, Truity. The Phoenix-based startup, TruLite, was conceptualized by Dr. Alan Roga with an objective to address healthcare disparities across the United States. The company leverages technology to recognize and mitigate biases in patient care.

Truity: A Step Towards Health Equity

Truity, the brainchild of TruLite, is built on a health equity research database that houses peer-reviewed studies focused on health outcomes influenced by determinants such as race, gender, or sexual orientation. This database serves as an analytical tool to identify biases and offers actionable recommendations to healthcare professionals to address these biases efficiently.

Adding to its functionality, the platform also empowers patient self-advocacy by offering virtual health equity coaching. This allows patients to better understand their health outcomes and actively participate in their care.

Mayo Clinic and TruLite: A Synergistic Collaboration

The collaboration between Mayo Clinic and TruLite is designed to enhance Truity's user experience and seamlessly integrate it with Mayo Clinic's electronic health records (EHR) system. This integration aims to ensure that the insights and recommendations generated by Truity are readily available to Mayo's healthcare professionals, thus enabling them to deliver more equitable care.

Three physicians from Mayo Clinic Arizona are actively involved in the development of TruLite's technology, working under a know-how license agreement. Mayo Clinic has a vested financial interest in the technology and has pledged to use any revenue it generates to bolster its missions of patient care, education, and research.

Addressing Health Inequities: A Long-Term Commitment

This initiative underscores Mayo Clinic's unwavering commitment to tackling health inequities. It underlines the institution's resolve to explore and implement innovative strategies to eliminate disparities in healthcare. By collaborating with TruLite, Mayo Clinic is not only investing in a promising technology but also showing its dedication to creating a more equitable healthcare system.