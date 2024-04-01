Maximizing Energy During Ramadan's Last 10 Days: Dr. Hina Shahid's Nutrition Tips

As Muslims enter the crucial last 10 days of Ramadan, maintaining high energy levels for intensified worship becomes paramount. Dr. Hina Shahid, chairperson of the Muslim Doctors Association, recently shared vital nutritional advice with Arab News to assist British Muslims in optimizing their stamina for fasting during the day and engaging in night worship in pursuit of Laylat Al-Qadr. This period, believed to host the night the Qur'an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, commands significant religious observance, making Shahid's guidance timely and relevant.

Understanding the Importance of Sahoor and Iftar

Dr. Shahid emphasizes the critical role of Sahoor, the pre-dawn meal, urging Muslims not to skip it despite the temptation to sleep. She elaborates on the necessity of consuming balanced meals during Sahoor and Iftar that are rich in fluids and encompass all major food groups. According to Shahid, "You should have complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, proteins, a bit of dairy, fruits, vegetables, and lots of fluids." She also advises on staggering fluid intake across non-fasting hours to ensure adequate hydration.

Strategic Meal Planning for Optimal Worship

Highlighting the importance of meal efficiency, Shahid shares her personal preference for overnight oats as a Sahoor staple due to its simplicity and nutritional value. She stresses the significance of selecting local and seasonal produce, aligning with studies that underscore their superior nutrient content over processed foods. Shahid's approach not only aims at sustaining energy levels but also at freeing up time for worship, thereby enhancing the spiritual experience of the last ten days of Ramadan.

Sustaining Healthy Habits Post-Ramadan

Looking beyond Ramadan, Dr. Shahid encourages Muslims to continue practicing mindful eating habits, increasing fluid intake, and quitting harmful habits like smoking. She asserts, "Food is medicine. Everything you consume should not only nourish your body but also your soul." By adopting this perspective, Shahid believes individuals can extend the health benefits gained during Ramadan into their everyday lives, promoting long-term wellness and spiritual fulfillment.

Ramy Youssef's recent SNL monologue, advocating for peace and justice, exemplifies the broader societal dialogues Ramadan inspires amongst Muslims and non-Muslims alike. By focusing on health, wellness, and social issues, the holy month serves as a catalyst for positive change both within and beyond the Muslim community.