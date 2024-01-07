Max Potential Care Home Earns ‘Good’ Rating from CQC

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has recognized Max Potential, a care home in Meltham Place, Deane, for its excellent provision of personal care to individuals with learning disabilities and autism. The home, following a three-day inspection in early December, has been awarded a ‘good’ rating, reflecting the high standard of care it consistently delivers.

Kindness, Respect and Humanity

The CQC report sheds light on the staff’s commendable demonstration of kindness, respect, and humanity. The team at Max Potential has been recognized for their understanding of the residents’ individual preferences, their unwavering commitment to promoting equality and diversity, and their use of effective communication methods to respect residents’ choices.

Competency and Training

The report also highlighted the staff’s competency, backed by rigorous training in evidence-based practices. This commitment to professional development ensures that the residents receive the highest quality support possible. The team’s dedication to their roles imparts a sense of trust and comfort to the residents and their families, confirming the home’s commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment.

Family Business with Consistent Ratings

Max Potential is part of a family business led by Zayne Ally and his mother. The business manages three sites, all of which have consistently secured ‘good’ ratings from the CQC. This consistency attests to their unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards of care across all their facilities. Additionally, all the sites maintain a five-star food hygiene rating, reinforcing their commitment to residents’ well-being.

Commitment to Personalized Care

The Operations Manager of Max Potential emphasized the importance of personalized care and the avoidance of a one-size-fits-all approach. This philosophy underpins the home’s commitment to respecting the unique needs and preferences of each resident. The Manager also expressed his commitment to contributing positively to the local care environment in Bolton, further affirming the home’s mission to make a difference in the lives of those they serve.