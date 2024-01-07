en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Max Potential Care Home Earns ‘Good’ Rating from CQC

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Max Potential Care Home Earns ‘Good’ Rating from CQC

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has recognized Max Potential, a care home in Meltham Place, Deane, for its excellent provision of personal care to individuals with learning disabilities and autism. The home, following a three-day inspection in early December, has been awarded a ‘good’ rating, reflecting the high standard of care it consistently delivers.

Kindness, Respect and Humanity

The CQC report sheds light on the staff’s commendable demonstration of kindness, respect, and humanity. The team at Max Potential has been recognized for their understanding of the residents’ individual preferences, their unwavering commitment to promoting equality and diversity, and their use of effective communication methods to respect residents’ choices.

Competency and Training

The report also highlighted the staff’s competency, backed by rigorous training in evidence-based practices. This commitment to professional development ensures that the residents receive the highest quality support possible. The team’s dedication to their roles imparts a sense of trust and comfort to the residents and their families, confirming the home’s commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment.

Family Business with Consistent Ratings

Max Potential is part of a family business led by Zayne Ally and his mother. The business manages three sites, all of which have consistently secured ‘good’ ratings from the CQC. This consistency attests to their unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards of care across all their facilities. Additionally, all the sites maintain a five-star food hygiene rating, reinforcing their commitment to residents’ well-being.

Commitment to Personalized Care

The Operations Manager of Max Potential emphasized the importance of personalized care and the avoidance of a one-size-fits-all approach. This philosophy underpins the home’s commitment to respecting the unique needs and preferences of each resident. The Manager also expressed his commitment to contributing positively to the local care environment in Bolton, further affirming the home’s mission to make a difference in the lives of those they serve.

0
Business Health United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Recruitment Expert Reveals Six Game-Changing CV Additions
In today’s competitive job market, a well-crafted Curriculum Vitae (CV) can be a ticket to an interview. A recruitment specialist has offered six critical enhancements to boost a CV’s appeal to potential employers. The Business Telegraph, a prominent platform for finance, business, tech, and cryptocurrency news, reported these insights. This platform provides comprehensive guides and
Recruitment Expert Reveals Six Game-Changing CV Additions
St. Lawrence County Unveils Online Booking Platform to Boost Tourism
9 mins ago
St. Lawrence County Unveils Online Booking Platform to Boost Tourism
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
11 mins ago
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
Baims Acquires Orcas Edtech, Eyeing the $100 Billion MENA Education Market
4 mins ago
Baims Acquires Orcas Edtech, Eyeing the $100 Billion MENA Education Market
Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth
8 mins ago
Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth
J.B. Hunt Strategizes Amid Freight Recession: A Mixed Outlook for Investors
9 mins ago
J.B. Hunt Strategizes Amid Freight Recession: A Mixed Outlook for Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
2 mins
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
2 mins
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory
3 mins
Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory
Kevin Owens Prepares for Showdown with Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024
3 mins
Kevin Owens Prepares for Showdown with Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
4 mins
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
Firebirds Triumph Over Canucks: An Unprecedented Winning Streak
4 mins
Firebirds Triumph Over Canucks: An Unprecedented Winning Streak
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
4 mins
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
4 mins
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
5 mins
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app