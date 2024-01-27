Matt Morsia Reveals Impact of Athletic Pressure on Mental Health

Former Gladiators star, Matt Morsia has recently shed light on the gruelling effects of competitive athletics on his mental health and eating habits. Morsia, who at one point was training to compete in the 2012 London Olympics for triple jump, narrated a harrowing cycle of self-starvation and binge-eating in his relentless pursuit of athletic excellence.

Starvation and Binging: A Destructive Cycle

Morsia, now 37, described a pattern where he would deny himself food from Monday to Friday in preparation for sporting events, only to consume an overwhelming 10,000 calories over the weekend. This routine would often commence with an entire box of doughnuts, leaving him feeling sick and immobile, while feeling helpless to alter his detrimental behaviour.

Despite his lean physique, he perceived himself as larger than his competitors, which led him to resort to even more extreme measures of calorie restriction. This imbalanced approach to food and nutrition subsequently impacted his performance, undermining his ability to train effectively.

'The 24/7 Body': A Wake-Up Call

In his book 'The 24/7 Body,' published in 2020, Morsia underscored the absence of adequate support for young athletes alongside the dangerous promotion of dietary restrictions within sports. His aspirations of participating in the Olympics were thwarted by a back injury before the London qualifiers.

However, Morsia found success later on in powerlifting, earning a silver medal at the 2016 European Championships. Today, he is a proud father of two, married to Sarah, and has been open about his physical transformation over the years.

From Powerlifting to the Gladiators Reboot

Recently, Morsia embraced the role of 'Legend' in the rebooted Gladiators show, which debuted on BBC1 on January 13. Despite his previous challenges, he confidently voiced his readiness for the part, even while jesting about an alternative preparation involving doughnuts and Dungeons & Dragons.

Morsia's candid revelations about his struggles underscore the need for more robust support systems and healthier perspectives towards body image and nutrition within sports, ensuring that the drive for success does not come at the expense of an athlete's well-being.